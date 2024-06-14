Tinubu, Oborevwori Congratulate Okonjo-Iweala at 70

· President says WTO DG a remarkable leader, worthy ambassador of Nigeria

· Felicitates Adekunle Ojora at 92

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu and Governor of Delta State, Mr Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday extended their congratulations to Director-General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on her 70th birthday.

Tinubu also celebrated renowned businessman and traditional ruler, Adekunle Ojora, on his 92nd birthday.

Tinubu, in a release issued by his media adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, rejoiced with the woman he described as a remarkable leader and her family on the momentous occasion.

He extolled the former Minister of Finance for her services to the country and efforts towards building resilient institutions.

The president also commended the WTO director-general for being a worthy ambassador of Nigeria, exemplifying the grit, diligence, and brilliance that Nigerians are known for.

He expressed his heartfelt wishes for many more years of good health, happiness, and success for the WTO boss and her family.

Tinubu, also yesterday, felicitated Ojora on his 92nd birthday, joining his family and friends to celebrate the renowned businessman and Otunba of Lagos on the special occasion.

The president saluted the elder statesman, recalling his contributions to the advancement of the country’s economic wellbeing through enterprise development, as well as by encouraging indigenous participation in critical sectors of the economy.

He lauded Ojora for his statesmanship, life of service, and wisdom, praying for many more years in excellent health for the elder statesman and his family.

Oborevwori, in a statement in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, said Okonjo-Iweala, a distinguished Deltan from Ogwashi-Uku and the first African woman to lead the global trade organisation, was a shining example of professionalism and integrity, and a great role model for women.

He commended the WTO director-general for her sublime and remarkable achievements in support of Nigeria and the international financial sector.

The governor said Okonjo-Iweala made laudable contributions to the development of Nigeria’s economy, as a two-time finance minister.

He extolled Okonjo-Iweala for her intellect and skills as a leading economist and specialist in international development, whose faultless work over the years had won her praise from all over the world.

The statement quoted Oborevwori as saying regarding Okonjo-Iweala, “As a state, we take great pride in your impressive achievements, which have earned you numerous accolades and recognition over the years. Your innovative contributions as finance minister under Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan are particularly noteworthy.

“On behalf of my family, the Delta State government, and our people, I extend warm congratulations to you, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on your 70th birth anniversary. I join your family, colleagues, and well-wishers in expressing gratitude to God for your remarkable life, filled with outstanding accomplishments and fulfilment.

“As you celebrate three scores and ten, I pray that God grants you continued good health, happiness, and many more years of impactful contributions to the global economy.”