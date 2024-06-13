Breaking: Deadly Bandit Kingpin, Buhari Yadi, Meets Waterloo in Fierce Battle With Troops 

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Deadly bandit leader Buhari Alhaji Halidu (popularly known as Buhari Yadi), who terrorised communities in the North-west, has been killed by troops of Operation Whirl Punch.

Samuel Aruwan, Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna.

Yadi was killed alongside some members of his criminal gang in a fierce battle with troops under the coordination of M.L.D. Saraso, the Commanding Officer of 1 Division of the Nigerian Army.

Aruwan said the deadly criminal met his end around Idasu forest at the boundaries between Giwa LGA of Kaduna State and Sabuwa LGA of Katsina state.

Yadi and his gang were said to be responsible for many of the killings and kidnappings in parts of Kaduna, Katsina, Niger and Zamfara states.

“The infamous terrorist Buharin Yadi, one of the deadliest bandit leaders terrorising Northern Nigeria in the last decade, has met his bitter end at the hands of security forces, Aruwan announced.

According to him, troops of Sector 6 Operation Whirl Punch rained down fire on the kingpin and his cohorts, abruptly terminating their ignominious spell of terror.

“Halidu was neutralized in a fierce battle with the troops, “under the coordination of their Commander, also the General Officer Commanding of One Division Nigerian Army, Major General MLD Saraso) which took place around Idasu forest at the boundaries between Giwa LGA of Kaduna State and Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State”, the statement said.

Arywan said further that, “The troops began the covert operation in response to intelligence reports on terrorists’ movement from Samunaka, Saulawa area of Katsina State.

“On advancing to Samunaka, the troops found the settlement destroyed and cattle killed, evidence of recent criminal activity by the bandits.

“A ferocious battle quickly followed, as approaching terrorists were pounded with artillery rounds at Hayin Almajiri.

“The troops then fought bravely through an ambush, to attain their objective. Initial assessments indicate that at least 36 bandits were eliminated in the engagement.

“It was eventually verified that one of those neutralized was Kachalla Buharin Yadi.

“Kachalla Buhari Alhaji Halidu (also known as Buharin Yadi or Buhari Janar) and the brigands under his command had been unleashing terror on citizens in Kidandan/Galadimawa general areas of Giwa LGA, Sabon Birni/Kerawa general areas of Igabi LGA, other locations in nearby Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State, and indeed some parts of Niger and Zamfara States.”

The statement added that the bandits leader was involved in large-scale cattle rustling, arms trading and drug trafficking, and had led his gang in the pillaging of communities, slaughter and kidnapping of thousands of citizens in Kaduna and neighbouring states.

“The merciless bandit was also known to have links with other deadly terrorist groups in the Northeast and Northwest.

“The breakthrough brings to an end a manhunt by security forces for this terrorist, which stretched more than five years,” Aruwan said.

The statement said, news of the demise of the bandits’ kingpin spread like wildfire, prompting widespread celebrations among locals in Kaduna and Katsina States.

The statement said, Uba Sani, governor of Kaduna state, was elated over the development and commended the troops and the sterling leadership of the GOC, 1 Division, Nigerian Army for the victory.

Sani reassured security forces in the state of his unflinching support and the continued collaborative stance of the government.

Aruwan urged members of the public to watch out for some of the terrorists who sustained gunshot injuries during the encounter.

“Citizens in the general area and beyond are therefore enjoined not to render assistance (medical or otherwise) to individuals carrying suspicious injuries, but to immediately report such to security agencies,” he said.

He said operations against bandits in the general area were ongoing and urged citizens to continue to volunteer credible information to security forces and the government.