Cholera Outbreak Hits Nigeria, 30 Deaths Reported in 36 States

* 30 deaths reported in 36 states, says NCDC

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has alerted Nigerians of the increasing trend of cholera cases across the country as the raining season intensifies.

A statement signed by the Director General NCDC, Dr Jide Idris, said: “From the 1st of January to the 11th of June 2024, a total of 1,141 suspected and 65 confirmed

cases of cholera with 30 deaths have been reported from 96 LGAs in 30 states.”

He said 10 states that have contributed 90 per cent to the burden of cholera included Bayelsa, Zamfara, Abia, Cross River, Bauchi, Delta, Katsina, Imo, Nasarawa and Lagos States.

Idris said that NCDC is leading a multi-sectoral National Cholera Technical Working Group, comprising the Federal Ministries of Environment and Water Resources, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and other partners, which have also been lending support to the affected states.

He said the support included risk communication, active case search, laboratory diagnosis, case management,

provision of response commodities, water sanitation, hygiene (WASH) interventions, and dissemination of cholera awareness jingles in both English and local languages.

Cholera is a food and water-borne disease, caused by the ingestion of the organism Vibrio Cholerae in contaminated water and food.

NCDC said that cholera can be prevented through ensuring access to safe, potable drinking water; proper sanitation and waste disposal and appropriate hygiene, including hand washing.

According to the Centre, raw fruits and vegetables, food from street vendors, and raw or undercooked seafood should be avoided.

It advised the public that in order to reduce the risk of cholera, they should ensure that water is boiled and stored in a clean and covered container before drinking.

Practice of good personal hygiene by washing of hands frequently with soap under clean running water is also recommended by the Centre.