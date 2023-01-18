ICPC Scores FCET Umunze High on Integrity Compliance

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has rated the Federal College of Education (Technical) Umunze, Anambra, high in its evaluation exercise of Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for 2022.

The commission scored the college 77.38 per cent and commended the institution for the structures and processes put in place to promote efficiency.

In a letter signed by the Director of System Study and Review Department, Abbia Udofia, on behalf of the ICPC chairman, the commission expressed satisfaction with the performance of the college.

The letter, titled ‘Deployment of Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard (EICS) and ACTU Effectiveness Index (AEI) in Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies 2022’, was dated December 12, 2022.

The commission encouraged the college to maintain the standard to ensure consistency in its ratings on the EICS and service delivery while improving on other identified areas. It also charged the institution to implement an effective disciplinary, sanction and reward system for its staff.

The ICPC further tasked the college to improve fraud prevention strategies such as constant internal and external auditing and periodic system review. The college was also charged to continue to support the Anti-corruption and Transparency Unit, chaired by Mrs Bridget Okpalike, to deliver efficiently on its mandate.

Meanwhile, the college was rated the best in the SERVICOM Compliance Evaluation (SCE) out of the 21 federal colleges of education and FCT College of Education, Zuba, in 2019.

In the letter of commendation, signed by the National Coordinator/CEO SERVICOM, Nnenna Akajemeli, the agency lauded the institution for providing quality service delivery.

Responding to the latest scorecard by the ICPC, the Provost, Dr Theresa Okoli, said her administration set up structures that encouraged due process and transparency in the day-to-day running of the college.

She said her administration inaugurated and empowered the Anti-corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) as an effective monitoring mechanism in the college.​

“This monitoring mechanism provides an effective check for financial leakages, encourages transparency, improves service delivery and reprimand or sanction for erring staff. It is on record that our college has zero tolerance for corruption. I am glad that these efforts are yielding the desires results,” she said.

Okoli said her administration introduced a reward system, where outstanding staff were identified and rewarded for their honesty and special service rendered to the college.

The provost further commended the ICPC for the dispassionate evaluation exercise while promising that the college would leverage on its present position to consolidate a transparent and efficient service delivery system.

