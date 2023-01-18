Edo Graduates 574 Community Security Operatives

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City



The Edo government has charged operatives of the Edo State Security Vigilante Network to ensure the protection of life and property, eschew violence and discharge their duties within the ambit of the laws.

Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu gave the charge at the graduation of batch ‘A’ trainees of the network, comprising 574 operatives drawn from the six local government areas of Edo North, who completed a two-week intensive training session, held at the Police Training School, Ogida, Benin City.

The training focused on weapon handling, intelligence gathering, human rights protection and other modules to better equip the operatives in the discharge of their duties.

“You have not been trained to go and terrorize your community but to complement the efforts of the state security council. Your duty is also to provide information and monitor all government properties. You are to work in line with the procedures, rules and regulations laid down for you,” Shaibu said. “You must also work in harmony with your community leaders and village heads, defend the land and shun all negativity.”

The deputy governor added, “Remember, none of you is above the law. We have a security network that is all encompassing. The police cannot be everywhere but be in strategic areas watching over lives and property and can be effective only to the extent that all of us can give necessary information to them.”

According to him, the security outfit has started “recording successes,” admitting that “we are not there yet until we have a state where everybody can move freely without hitches, sleep with their eyes closed and where private investment flourishes.”

Shaibu pointed out that Edo “is currently one of the most secure states in Nigeria.”

“We have a governor that has been able to coordinate all of us to the extent that we now take security as a priority. Without security, no investment can come,” Shaibu stressed.

The Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Dankwara, represented by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Operations, in Edo, Dantawaye Miller, urged the graduands to ensure they synergise their operations with the police divisions.

“We have enjoyed synergy with the security network and I want to tell you that with this training, we hope we will synergize more. I urge you to work closely with your Divisional Police Offices,” said Dankwara. “When there are arrests, contact your DPOs for guidance on what to do so that you don’t break the law. Also, avoid being used for land grabbing activities.”

The PTS Commandant, ACP Bamidele Awoniyi, urged the new local security outfit operatives to carry everyone in their community along to excel in their duty.

Also, the Coordinator of the ESN, Col. Oshoriamhe Omomia (retd) expressed optimism and charged the graduands to deliver in protecting their communities.