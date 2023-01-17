Senate to Adjourn Plenary for Campaigns Next Week, Says Lawan

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate has said it will adjourn plenary next week to enable lawmakers embark on rigorous campaigns in their various constituencies in preparation for the forthcoming National Assembly elections.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan stated this during plenary in Abuja.

He said the break would enable lawmakers contesting for various offices during the 2023 general election to interact with their constituents and canvass for their votes.

He however said the Senate may possibly close this week if it was able to deal with urgent issues requiring its attention so that it would not have to sit next week.

He said: “We are prepared to sit up to Friday this week to attend to all urgent issues requiring our attention, so we don’t have to sit next week in view of the forthcoming elections.”

Details later…