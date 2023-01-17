Imo PDP Suspends Campaign for One Week, Plans Protest over Attack on Ugochinyere 

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has declared one week suspension of campaigns, to mourn the four persons gruesomely murdered by gunmen last week, during an invasion of the residence of the party’s House of Representatives candidate for Ideato North/South Ikenga Ugochinyere.

Recall that on Saturday, January 14, 2023, motorcades conveying gunmen, arsonists stormed the residence of Ugochinyere, who is also the Spokesman of Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, at his hometown in Akokwa, where four persons were killed including his Uncle.

In separate internal memos, issued by the party’s state secretary Hon. (Nze) Ray Emeana, and titled, ”Suspension of Campaigns for One Week and Visit to Security Agencies, the party resolved to stage a protest at the police station and office of the Director, State Security.

Emeana explained that for the one week mourning the party’s flags shall fly at half mast and all party faithfuls are enjoined to wear black arm bands.

For the protest which will take place on 18 January, at ten am, he said the candidates are mandated to come with ten leaders from each Local Government Area.

The memos dated 16th January and addressed to all party candidates, members and campaign council chairmen, read in part, “Recall the resolution the SWC and Candidates of the Party to with: To walk from the State Secretariat of the Party to the offices of the State Commissioner of Police and the Director, State Security to submit letters of protest. Note that all SWC members, all Candidates, all LGA Chairmen and Ten Leaders from each LGA will proceed to the above offices as follows. Attendance by all SWC Members, LGA Party Chairmen, Candidates and selected Leaders are MANDATORY and on time.

The other memo reads, “Suspension of Campaigns for One Week. In view of the attack on the Candidate of the Party in Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency and the gruesome murder of three members of the Party, the Party hereby declares one week of mourning and suspends all Campaigns for one week. During the week, all Party’s Flags shall fly at half mast, all Party faithfuls are enjoined to wear black arm bands. The Party during the period will protest in the strongest possible ways to all Security Agencies in the State. All Party faithfuls are further directed to maintain peace.”