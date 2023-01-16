  • Monday, 16th January, 2023

Emefiele Resumes Duty After Annual Leave

James Emejo and Nume Ekeghe in Abuja

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Monday resumed duty after his annual vacation abroad.

A statement by CBN Director,  Corporate Communications Department,  Mr. Osita Nwanisobi,  said Emefiele, who proceeded on leave in December 2022, resumed work Monday.

He said,  “The governor resumed with renewed vigour to perform his duty ahead of the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the year scheduled for January 23 to 24, 2023.

“Mr. Emefiele remains committed to performing the task before him in line with his oath of office and the policy direction of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

While thanking the public for keeping faith with the bank, the central bank urged Nigerians to continue to support the policies of the bank aimed at ensuring a stable financial system and the Nigerian economy in general.

