Release Kanu to Me, Soludo Appeals to FG

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has called for the immediate and unconditional release of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr. Nnamdi Kanu by the federal government, saying he was ready to stand as a surety for the detained IPOB leader.



Soludo spoke during the flag-off of campaigns of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), which witnessed the presence of the presidential candidate of the party, Prof. Peter Umeadi and other candidates of the party in the state and South-east.



He said: “I am making a passionate appeal to the federal government to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally. If he cannot be released unconditionally, I want him released to me, and I will stand surety for him.

“We need Nnamdi Kanu in the roundtable conversation to discuss the insecurity in the South-east. We must end insecurity in the South-east and we need Nnamdi Kanu to be around.



“Sometimes ago, we set up the Truth and Reconciliation Committee to find out the root cause of insecurity in the South-east and they have almost concluded their assignment.



“But this issue of insecurity cannot be well addressed without bringing to the table the key players in this matter.

“We have applied the kinetic and non-kinetic approach to fighting insecurity in the South-east, but the non-kinetic approach cannot be complete without the federal government releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.



“We must bring him to the table because we need him to be part of this process and I call on the federal government to release Nnamdi Kanu to me, for us to have a comprehensive discussion about the fate of the South-east.



“If we cannot release him based on the court process, I hereby offer myself as the surety for his release and whenever you want him, I will hand him over to you.

“We shall provide him shelter and give him home, and we make this plea in the true belief in the spirit of peace in the South-east,” he said.



Soludo hailed his party, saying that Anambra remains the home of APGA, and the home of progressives, and called on Nigerians to vote for all the candidates of the party.

Presidential candidate of APGA, Prof Umeadi, called on Nigerians to vote for him, saying that he is the most competent among the candidates running for the office.