Plateau Agog, as Atiku, Mutfwang Receive 43,857 APC Members into PDP

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

A mammoth crowd turned out on Saturday in Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau State to express strong support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the state governorship candidate of the party, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang for the 2023 general elections.

Former Nigerian Ambassador to Switzerland, Amb. Yahaya Kwande, who cheered up the crowd admonished supporters to get their PVCs and vote 5/5 to return PDP to power to end insecurity and hardship in Nigeria and Plateau State.

It was the flag off of Atiku/Mutfwang campaign council in Plateau Central zone held in Pankshin.

Kwande expressed satisfaction over the turnout and said it is a pointer to the fact that PDP has won the elections, and now waiting for swearing-in on 29 May 2023.

He said, “Anywhere we go, we discover that the election is already concluded. I am happy because Atiku Abubakar is a President in waiting and Barr. Caleb Mutfwang is the Governor of Plateau in waiting.”

Former Governor of Plateau State, Sen. Jonah Jang also said that PDP will run an inclusive government, the reason the governorship candidate picked a woman as his running mate.

He reiterated the fact that Plateau has never lost the presidential election and said the state made a mistake in 2015 and urged them to vote PDP all through in the next elections.

He noted that the party is intact, saying all those who contested governorship, Senatorial, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly party primaries are all together working for the victory of the party.

On his part, Mutfwang, who led the crowd into a session where the entire Plateau Central made a resolve to vote PDP 5/5 in the 2023 elections, also appreciated PDP leaders and elders for standing firm to ensure that the governorship seat returned to Plateau Central.

Former Nigeria Ambassador to Namibia, Amb. Bagudu Hirlse said Nigerians are tired of bad governance and it is time to return the PDP to power in 2023.

He noted that PDP is well prepared to take over the government, saying that Plateau people are intact to vote massively for the party.

The Director General of Atiku/Mutfwang campaign council, Hon. Latep Dabang said voting for Atiku and Mutfwang will bring down the wall of insecurity, poverty and bad governance in Nigeria and Plateau State.

He said that he moved around to campaign for APC in 2014 which culminated in the victory of APC in 2015 and regretted his action because the party has failed Nigerians and Plateau State, and “that was why I had to return to PDP to take back power.”

Dabang said that what the APC has done is worst than what the party was struggling to change and urged Plateau people to come out en mass and vote PDP in the February and March elections.