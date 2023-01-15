Multiple Road Accidents Claim 11 Lives in Abuja

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Eleven persons lost their lives on the spot on Sunday in a multiple road accident that happened at NICON Junction on the Nnamdi Azikiwe Express Road, Abuja.

Three salon cars — Toyota Camry, Toyota Corolla and a Mazda — were involved in the accident that occurred in the afternoon.

Eye witnesses attributed the accident to reckless driving by one of the drivers.

THISDAY gathered that all the occupants of the vehicles and some bystanders died as a result of the accident.

Large crowd of sympathizers rushed to the scene, while charred human parts and wrecked vehicle parts littered the spot.

Rescue operators from the Federal Road Safety Commissiom (FRSC) were also mobilized to the scene.

They were seen conveying the dead to the mortuary, as well as taking the injured to the hospital.

“I counted eight people on the floor when I came around but I’m sure that about two or three were dead on the spot immediately I got here.

“People were just picking people’s legs and parts of the body. I have never seen such. From what I heard, those guys were high; the guys in that Toyota Corolla were high,” an eye witness said.

More to follow…