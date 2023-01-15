Breaking: Terrorists Attack Katsina Church, Abduct 25 Worshippers 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Suspected terrorists on motorcycles in early hours of Sunday, attacked New Life for All Church in Kankara local government area of Katsina state and abducted no fewer than 25 worshippers.

Senior Special Assistant on Christian Affairs to Governor Aminu Bello Masari, Rev. Ishaya Jurau, disclosed this in a telephone interview with THISDAY on Sunday.

He said: “Bandits attacked New Life for All Church in Jan-Tsauni, Gidan Haruna in Kankara local government of Katsina State today (Sunday) around 10am.

“They abducted 25 worshippers and left the church pastor with injuries while they were conducting service this morning”.

Details later.