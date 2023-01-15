Bowing to Court Orders, INEC Releases Updated List of Gov’ship, N’Assembly Candidates

*APC, PDP, LP, NNPP, SDP make list

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Following court orders and the deaths of some candidates for the forthcoming general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released an updated list of the governorship, senatorial and House of Representatives candidates of the various political parties that will participate in the elections.



The updated list contains the names of the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).



According to the updated list obtained by THISDAY from the commission, Ifeoma Helen Mbakwe, is the authentic senatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for Anambra North senatorial zone in Anambra State, while Geoffrey Onyejegbu is the party’s senatorial candidate for Anambra South.

In Adamawa South senatorial zone, Pullo Baba Abubakar is the candidate of NNPP due to a court order.

Also because of court orders, in Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial zone, Sunday Etim Umorem is the NNPP candidate, while in Akwa Ibom North-East, Ayong Dominic is the senatorial candidate for the NNPP.



Also in Benue North-East senatorial zone, Samuel Shangev de Adzango is the candidate, following a replacement by court order.

For Benue North-West senatorial district, Ako Aondoaver Francis is the authentic candidate of the NNPP, while Isaac Jerome Idu is the party’s senatorial candidate for Benue South, also as a result of the orders of the court.

For Cross River State, NNPP has Samuel Ubana Eno as its senatorial candidate for Cross River Central, while Caroline Williams Okem is the party’s senatorial candidate for Cross River North.



For Delta North’s senatorial zone, the Labour Party (LP) has Kennedy Onochie Kamma as its senatorial candidate based on a court order.

The updated list also showed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has Senators Ordia Clifford and Alimikhena Francis as its senatorial candidates for Edo Central and Edo North, respectively.



The inclusion of the two serving senators was based on court orders.

Similarly, for Edo South, PDP has Matthew Aiggbuhuenze as its senatorial candidate.

In Ekiti State, the NNPP senatorial candidate for Ekiti Central is Fujiyi Oguntade for the NNPP due to a court order.

NNPP also has Johnson Chukwudi Edeh and Onyeko Alphonsus Onyeke as its senatorial candidates for Enugu East and Enugu North senatorial zones, respectively, as a result of court orders.



In Gombe Central senatorial zone, NNPP also has Bibikir Madmad due to a court order.

The updated list also showed that the PDP has Ibrahim Usman as its senatorial candidate for Kaduna Central due to a court order.

For Kaduna North senatorial zone, NNPP has Usman Bawa and Rufai Ahmad Chanchangari for Kaduna South, also due to court orders.



NNPP has Aiyelebegan Kayode Abdu as its senatorial candidate for Kwara Central and Omokanye David for Kwara, due to court orders.

In Ogun East, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has Andrew Sokoya as its senatorial candidate, while the NNPP has Aina John Kayode for Ogun West, also due to the orders of the courts.



NNPP has Ehinminean Segun as its senatorial candidate for Ondo South, while in Oyo Central, the party fielded Balogun Aderoju Ismail as its senatorial candidate, also based on court orders.

For Plateau North, Gyang Yayazi is the senatorial candidate of the Labour Party, while in Rivers East, NNPP has Omereji Christian Chinedu as its senatorial candidate, also due to court orders.

Also in Taraba Central, Bobboi Kaigama of the NNPP is the senatorial candidate, while in Yobe East, Mohammed Baba Dapchi also of the NNPP is the senatorial candidate also due to court orders.



Also due to a court order, Nashir Sheriff of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the senatorial candidate for the Yobe North.

For the Guyuk/Shelleng constituency in Adamawa State, the NNPP candidate for the House of Representatives is Mbororoe Ishaku Yakubu, while in Mayo Belwa/Jada and Toungo constituency, the party’s candidate is Hamman Tuju Yetrisuri.

For Nsikak Ime Anwana, Etinan, Ibomnsit, Ubium Constituency of Akwa Ibom State, NNPP has Anthony Asoquo Isaac as its candidate, while for Ikono, INI constituency, the party is fielding Nkereuwen Udo Ekanem.



In Ikot Abasi Mkpat Constituency, NNPP also has Divine Okon Brownsob, as its candidate.

Also by reason of death, Johnson Cyprus Okuwasegun is now the governorship candidate Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Ogun State.

The documents were all signed by the INEC Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, dated November 10, 2022.