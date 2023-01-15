Adefisoye Cheats Death

Life is such a precious gift that it has no alternative. Therefore, every time we have the privilege to cling to life as opposed to losing grip of it, we celebrate it as a true victory. This is one of the reasons many relatives and friends of Honorable Tajudeen Adefisoye are on their knees giving thanks to God for having rescued the young man known as Small Alhaji from certain death.

The story of Adefisoye’s brush with death is complex and saddening. According to reports, Adefisoye was in his hometown in Idanre, Ondo State, when an assassination attempt was made on his life. It was only by the hand of God that the member of the House of Representatives serving the Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency of Ondo survived.

According to the reports that followed the incident, Adefisoye’s assailants were commissioned by his opponents, most arguably the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The federal lawmaker who is an ardent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) however requested that his followers should not carry out reprisal attacks.

Even since Adefisoye survived the reported assassination attempt, peace has begun to elude the people of Idanre. This is because some supporters of the APC allegedly took the reported assassination attempt to heart and attacked supporters of the PDP despite Adefisoye’s plea to the contrary. Thus, things are rapidly getting out of hand in Idanre.

As things stand currently, it has been reported that Idanre has become a mini barrack with soldiers everywhere. Although this report has not been confirmed, some prominent PDP members have claimed that all such military personnel are fake and have been commissioned by Adefisoye to disturb the peace. So, there is still a big part of the narrative that does not make sense.

Regardless, what is making the rounds at this point is that Adefisoye escaped the bullets shot at him by an assassin. Thus, the man has essentially been given a new life.