  • Sunday, 15th January, 2023

Adefisoye Cheats Death

Life & Style | 6 hours ago

Life is such a precious gift that it has no alternative. Therefore, every time we have the privilege to cling to life as opposed to losing grip of it, we celebrate it as a true victory. This is one of the reasons many relatives and friends of Honorable Tajudeen Adefisoye are on their knees giving thanks to God for having rescued the young man known as Small Alhaji from certain death.

The story of Adefisoye’s brush with death is complex and saddening. According to reports, Adefisoye was in his hometown in Idanre, Ondo State, when an assassination attempt was made on his life. It was only by the hand of God that the member of the House of Representatives serving the Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency of Ondo survived.

According to the reports that followed the incident, Adefisoye’s assailants were commissioned by his opponents, most arguably the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The federal lawmaker who is an ardent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) however requested that his followers should not carry out reprisal attacks.

Even since Adefisoye survived the reported assassination attempt, peace has begun to elude the people of Idanre. This is because some supporters of the APC allegedly took the reported assassination attempt to heart and attacked supporters of the PDP despite Adefisoye’s plea to the contrary. Thus, things are rapidly getting out of hand in Idanre.

As things stand currently, it has been reported that Idanre has become a mini barrack with soldiers everywhere. Although this report has not been confirmed, some prominent PDP members have claimed that all such military personnel are fake and have been commissioned by Adefisoye to disturb the peace. So, there is still a big part of the narrative that does not make sense.

Regardless, what is making the rounds at this point is that Adefisoye escaped the bullets shot at him by an assassin. Thus, the man has essentially been given a new life.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.