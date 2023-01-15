  • Sunday, 15th January, 2023

Adebutu Leads Girl Child Awareness, Donates Instructional Materials to Female Students 

In an effort to produce ladies who would stand the gap and reform the society and nation at large with great virtue, the wife of the Ogun State gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) and founder of the Ladies of Integrity, Mrs Adenike Adebutu, has urged female students to live with a goal to be remembered for, hard-working and be good role models.

Speaking at a one day lecture organized by the Ladies of Integrity, tagged: ‘Our Girls, Our Pride’ with the theme: ‘The threat to my gender’ for female students of Ogun West Senatorial district in Ilaro axis of the state, Mrs Adebutu said the Foundation was birthed after examining the critical condition of the girl child and out of the yearning of a Society of Ladies filled with integrity, value to prosper the girl child, their family and the nation in general. 

The wife of the Ogun governorship candidate, while donating instructional materials to the students, also charged them to be apostles of the girls pride in career, behaviour, physically, educationally, spiritually and mentally.

In her words: “The girl child is a major instrument in achieving a great society which we are all yearning for. Our girls should stand and surpass the legacies of renown women both in Africa and across the globe.”

The programme was graced by a counseling consultant, Mr Kolapo Adekoya; an elocutionist and public speaker, Mrs Juliet Obijaku; and Dr.  Oluwafayokemi Odubeno, who impacted the students with quality wisdom and knowledge, enlightening them on the compulsory need of education, highlighting it as an aircraft in conveying good dreams into reality. 

The three speakers, who spoke on ‘The threat to my gender, abortion and its complications, and girls etiquettes’, also urged the girls to shun all sexual appearances in all forms, abortion and always speak up against all odds, shunning peer, family and society pressure and abstain from drugs, enlightening them on its consequences.

Some other dignitaries present at the event included the Ogun State President of the Foundation, Mrs Wuraola Arojo; Ogun West President, Lola Odedele; Secretary of the Foundation, Chief (Mrs) Bolanle Adekale; and Mrs Lara Sholarin, amongst others.

