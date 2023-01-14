  • Saturday, 14th January, 2023

ADC Presidential Candidate, Kachikwu, Tests Positive for New COVID-19 Variant 

Breaking | 39 mins ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja 

The Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has disclosed that he has tested positive for the new variant of Coronavirus. 

He has therefore called on Nigerians to be vigilant as the dreaded COVID-19 makes  a comeback. 

Kachikwu gave this warning in a statement made available to THISDAY in Abuja Saturday

He said that he was isolating and had cancelled all public events till he received a negative report. 

He called on Nigerians not to take the Corona Virus for granted as infection rates had risen rapidly all over the world in the last few weeks. 

He said, “Nigerians must not let their guard down even though the Government has relaxed COVID rules.

“Our public health system can’t cope with the fallout of huge infection rates with attendant symptoms especially at a time when our health care professionals are leaving the country in droves. 

“We must increase testing and take all necessary precautions not to spread the virus.  

“We must not allow political rallies to become COVID spreaders and reverse the gains made in combating the virus. We will survive the Corona Virus if we all remain vigilant.”

