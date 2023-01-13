Adeleke Pays ‘Thank You’ Visit to Buhari

Lauds president for signing Electoral Act

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State Friday met with President Muhammadu Buhari in his office at the State House, Abuja.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting at the Council Chambers, Adeleke, a member of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), hailed President Buhari for signing the Electoral Act in 2022 and entrenching democracy further in the country.

The governor, who described himself as a beneficiary of the president’s action, further noted that the president’s action has also earned Nigeria more respect with the international community, where the country is now considered as being ready for real democracy.

Asked the purpose of his visit to the State House, Adeleke said he was on a ‘thank you’ visit to the president, adding that “I am happy to tell you that I just saw our president, looking so well, looking so good and I’m happy about that.”

According to him, “Since my election, I feel like I should come and say hello to Mr. President and thank him for signing that Electoral Act because I benefited from it. That paved the way for free and fair elections and the international community is applauding Nigeria, that Nigeria is set for democracy.

“So that is why I’m here today; to see him, thank him and wish him well in his remaining time in office.”

On whether other issues were discussed, the governor said: “Nothing, that’s the main reason. We just greeted and some of the other things, I already submitted and I will see the Chief of Staff for us to discuss on the way forward for the federal government to assist Osun State.”