  • Wednesday, 11th January, 2023

NCS Appoints Adekunle as Executive Secretary

Business | 36 mins ago

Nosa Alekhuogie

The Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) has appointed Mr. Adesegun Adekunle as the new Executive Secretary to manage its secretariat.   

Adekunle, a fellow of NCS, takes over from the immediate past Executive Secretary, Mr. Iyiola Ayoola.

Adekunle is a Computer Scientist with over 20 years of professional experience, spanning from technical to managerial functions, supported by technical and managerial development certifications.

In his role as Executive Secretary, Adekunle assumes responsibility for overseeing the day-to-day administration of NCS’s strategy implementation and programmes management, working closely with the National Executive Council, President, and staff to continue to meet the objectives of NCS.

While welcoming Adekunle to his new position, the President of NCS, Professor Adesina Sodiya, said Adekunle was appointment after a rigorous process of selecting the best candidate for the job.

According to him, the Executive Secretary’s role includes many administrative supports to the organization, especially to ensure that professionals have all the resources they needed from the secretariat.

Adekunle was a big Data Analyst at TC Resources Technology, UK, before his appointment as the Executive Secretary of NCS. He has working experience in Project Management, Scrum Master, and Machine Learning Capability at TC Resources Centre.

He was part of Team WAZOBIA B that carried out the project on CO2 emissions in the Southwest states of Nigeria as well as providing projections on what the next 10 years will look like for the states if the current trend continues.

He also worked as Head of the Cloud Applications Support Team at Choice Clouds Synergy Ltd, Lagos, before joining Victsoft Technical Services in Lagos as Head of IT Operations. He had also served as a Systems Manager, a senior management position at Nigeria Distilleries Ltd., (The Foremost Distillers) in Sango Ota, Ogun State for several years where he was given the best senior staff award, the Chairman Division, and a long service staff award.

Adekunle has a Masters in Information Communication Technology from the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta. He has vast knowledge in Agile Scrum Master, Big Data Analytics, SQL, Python, Project Management, Machine Learning, Server Management and Business Analyst.

He has a Certification in Big Data Analytics from National Mathematical Centre, Abuja, Nigeria. He also has ITIL certification from Axelos Global Best Practice (EXIN). He is a Fellow, Nigeria Computer Society (FNCS) and member Computer Professional Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN). He is equally a member of Information Technology Systems and Security Professional (ITSSP).

