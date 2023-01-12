  • Thursday, 12th January, 2023

NCC Resumes Television Programme with Telecom Weekly

Business | 18 mins ago

Emma Okonji

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is set for a return to the tube with a newly packaged 30 minutes weekly television programme that will regularly x-ray the Nigerian telecommunications and information communications technology (ICT) industry and provide awareness for telecommunication consumers across the country and beyond.

The weekly programme, tagged Telecom Weekly, made its debut on NTA Network Services comprising more than 45 stations across the 36 states and Abuja on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 5.00 p.m. All local NTA stations are expected to hook up to the programme at 5.00 pm every Tuesday.

The radio version of the programme will also air today Thursdays at 8 p.m. on the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) Network, for simultaneous transmission to all states of the federation with all the local FRCN stations expected to hook up during the weekly programme.

The programme is expected to add to the commission’s share of voice on radio and television in a bid to provide stakeholders with timely information about developments and issues in the telecommunications industry.

According to a statement released by NCC and signed by its Director, Public Affairs, Mr. Reuben Muoka, “Apart from simplifying issues about telecommunications services for the average consumer, one of the cardinal foci of the programme will be to continuously create awareness among various stakeholders about the activities and programmes of the commission as it seeks to achieve regulatory excellence.

User experiences, gathered through consumer-related events and vox pop, will be used to spice the programme to enable the cross-section of consumers of telecommunications services to learn from such experiences and apply them in the usage of their services.”

Expert opinions will also feature prominently to facilitate the process of creating awareness about the industry. Also, quiz sessions where viewers and listeners will win prizes will be a regular feature of the programme, the statement further said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.