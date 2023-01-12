  • Thursday, 12th January, 2023

MTN Introduces New Advertising Campaign Solution for MSMEs

Business | 23 mins ago

MTN Nigeria has announced a new solution, MTN Thryve Ads, for Small and Medium Enterprises in Nigeria to aid their social media marketing efforts.

According to a 2022 report by Data Objects, hundreds of small and medium businesses were asked about the digital tools used for their businesses and 67 per cent of participants use social media tools.

With the launch of MTN Thryve Ads, SMEs can now efficiently run social media advertising campaigns. Thryve Ads is optimised to enable businesses successfully schedule and track Facebook and Instagram ad campaigns while taking advantage of seamless support throughout the ad campaign life cycle.

Using social media as a marketing strategy can help small businesses or start-ups accelerate their businesses, access new markets, and scale quickly and efficiently. However, now and again, Nigerian small businesses need help placing digital ads on social media platforms. MTN Thryve Ads is a solution that seeks to eliminate these challenges. Additionally, it includes features for tracking and optimizing ads for successful impact.

Speaking about this innovative solution, , Chief Enterprise Business Officer, MTN Nigeria, Lynda Saint-Nwafor said, “Social media has proven to be a useful marketing tool for SMEs as they focus on creating access to new markets leveraging digital channels. We, at MTN, recognise these SMEs as the backbone of our economy. Therefore, as part of our commitment to drive digital access, adoption and transformation across industry verticals, we are excited to be an enabler for SMEs to access new markets leveraging digital advertising inventories. Whether they are early or late adopters of social media, the rich offering of MTN Thryve Ads helps SMEs drive their customer acquisition and retention strategies successfully and seamlessly.”

With plans from as low as N1,500 and 30-day validity, Thryve Ads is open to all MTN prepaid subscribers and business owners. MTN subscribers can also activate the service via the USSD channel by dialing *460*3*3#.

