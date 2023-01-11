UNILORIN Mulls Virtual Classes over Traffic Gridlock

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The management of the University of Ilorin has said it is considering the possibility of reviving the virtual lecture option, especially for large classes to reduce the necessity of having large number of students on the road at peak periods.

The development, according to THISDAY checks, might not be unconnected with the enormity of the transportation challenges currently being faced by students of the university in recent times occasioned by the construction of the flyover on Tipper Garage axis of the University Road by the state government.

Many students of the institution and motorists have been faced with serious challenges of getting to the campus every day since their resumption following the ongoing flyover construction on the Tipper Garage axis of the University Road, Ilorin.

The development, however, led many of them to miss their lectures everyday, and has also continued to give the students and management of the institution a serious concern.

However, a statement signed by the institution’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Alhaji Kunle Akogun, on the ugly development, said: “We want to assure all that measures are being put in place to ease this difficulty in the shortest possible time.

“The management is also considering the possibility of reviving the virtual lecture option, especially for large classes, to reduce the necessity of having large number of students on the road at peak periods.”

The statement added: “The management is currently engaging with the Kwara State Government on the need to conclude the flyover construction at the Tipper Garage axis of the University Road timely and the provision of more strategic interventions to ease the burden of our students.

“Arrangements had already been concluded to bring in big buses for massive movement of students, but they could not be deployed yet due to the flyover construction on the University Road.”

Akogun noted that: “The management, however, appeals to our students to exercise patience while concerted efforts are being made to resolve the unfortunate transportation challenges.

“The welfare of our students remains the mainstay of the management, and this will not be compromised for any reason.”