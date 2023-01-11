  • Tuesday, 10th January, 2023

STAND UP FOR THE TRUTH

Nigeria | 56 mins ago

The insurrection in Brasilia on Sunday after the Brazilian election was the same as the USA Capitol Hill riots – an attack by people who were misled to believe that the election was stolen, a completely false lie.

There has been a long history of insurrections and leaders being overthrown but they were normally against tyrants and dictators not elected people in a democracy.

The worry is that these events will lead others to endanger democracy and that must be stopped. Stand up for democracy and accept the results of fair election or face the consequences.

Dennis Fitzgerald,
Melbourne, Australia

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.