STAND UP FOR THE TRUTH

The insurrection in Brasilia on Sunday after the Brazilian election was the same as the USA Capitol Hill riots – an attack by people who were misled to believe that the election was stolen, a completely false lie.

There has been a long history of insurrections and leaders being overthrown but they were normally against tyrants and dictators not elected people in a democracy.

The worry is that these events will lead others to endanger democracy and that must be stopped. Stand up for democracy and accept the results of fair election or face the consequences.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia