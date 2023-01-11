One Vigilance Member Killed as Local Hunters Repel Attack byBandits in Niger

. Gunmen kidnap 15 persons in Kwara

By Laleye Dipo in Minna and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A member of vigilance group was killed as local hunters repelled bandits’ attacks on Madanda Community in Pangu district of Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State on Monday.

This is just as suspected kidnappers have reportedly kidnapped 15 persons at Oluwalose community in Moro local government council area of Kwara state capital.

The attack on Madanda came almost one year after terrorists last attacked the community and three days after Muslim faithful held congregational prayers in Mosques in the community to thank God for the peace they have enjoyed for over a year.

It was gathered that unlike in the past the bandits stormed the community on foot but wielded dangerous weapons including AK47 rifles.

According to findings the local hunters mobilised speedily to thwart the attack making the gunmen to scamper into the bush some of them with serious injuries.

The District Head of the Community Mallam Sallau Danladi Pangu, who confirmed the incident to THISDAY in a telephone conversation yesterday believed that the terrorists lost some of their men but were courageous enough to escape with their corpses so that their place of origin or identities would not be known.

Pangu, however, said the bandits were about 20 in number “ our people fought them to a standstill unfortunately we lost one of our men.”

The district head said some members of the community were still in hiding because of fears that the bandits could still return.

Pangu said during the period of the invasion no security man was seen, added that the incident has been reported to the Police in Kagara but “ We are yet to see them here.”

Efforts to get police confirmation of the incident was abortive.

Meanwhile, suspected kidnappers have reportedly kidnapped 15 persons on Tuesday at Oluwalose community in Moro local government council area of Kwara state capital.

The development according to THISDAY checks has caused palpable tension in the community.

The suspected gunmen it was learnt were said to have invaded the community around early morning of yesterday and opened fire into various houses in the community.

Sources closed to the community told journalists yesterday that, it was during the ordeal that the suspected kidnappers were said to have been successfully carried out their nefarious act and kidnapped about 15 people of the area.

Sources said that, among those kidnapped include community chairman, Mr. Buhari Tunde and some other members of the community.

Following this development, the men of the state police tactical team were said to have stormed the community but the suspected kidnappers were said to have fled the area.

Contacted, the state police command Public Relations Officer(PPRO) Mr.Okasanmi Ajayi , who confirmed the ugly development said that, two people have been abducted during the attack at the Oluwalose community.

He, however, said that the state police command had beefed up more security around the community so as to unravel those behind the dastardly act.