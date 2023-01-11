Motorcyclists  Back AbdulRazaq’s Reelection Bid

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Various commercial motorcyclists (Okada riders) in Kwara State yesterday declared their support for the reelection bid of the state Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in the forthcoming general election.

Speaking in Ilorin yesterday, the state President of the Okada Riders Association of Nigeria(ORAN), Mr. Ajewole Gabriel, said they were unanimous in their decision to vote massively for AbdulRazaq in the elections.

Gabriel, who said there was no division among the ranks and files of

ORAN in the state, stated that: “Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration has done much for the union and the transportation sector in the state to deserve their support.”

He recalled the support that the state government gave to ORAN members during the outbreak of COVID-19.

Gabriel also applauded the governor for his administration’s huge investments in road rehabilitation and construction across the state.

According to him, “Between 2019 and now, we are proud to say that our association has benefitted directly and indirectly from this administration.

“I must recall that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the administration supported our members through the office of Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP).

“The administration has also brought some changes to our uniforms. Our uniforms now have security codes. This, we believe, is part of measures to strengthen the security in the state.

“The administration’s huge investment in road infrastructure is also to our advantage as it eases movement across the state.

“We, therefore, believe that our state is in safe hands under the leadership of Governor AbdulRazaq. So we do not have any cause to reject the administration or do anything that will bring disrepute to the people’s government.”