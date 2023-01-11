Govt Mediates in Ekiti, Kogi Communities’ Boundary Dispute

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has begun a process of mediation in the boundary dispute between Ilasa Ekiti and Alu community in Kogi State, calling on the two towns to exercise restraint on the crisis-ridden land to avert unwarranted communal clash.

The action by the state government was sequel to a letter dated October 17, 202, and addressed to the state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, from the National Boundary Commission (NBC) and signed by the Director, Internal Boundaries, Mr. U. N. Emiowele.

The NBC’s letter stemmed from a letter dated September 13, 2002, written by the Kogi State Government raising the allegation that the people of Ilasa-Ekiti were encroaching on the land belonging to Alu in Kogi State.

Acting on the letter, the Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Monisade Afuye, yesterday invited the Alasa of Ilasa, Oba Oluwasesan Ajayi, and the owners of the affected land to begin a process through which the matter could be nipped in the bud without snowballing into a bloody clash.

The deputy governor in a statement issued by her Special Assistant on Media, Victor Ogunje, yesterday appealed to the monarch to rein in on his subjects and ensure that no action is taken pending the outcome of the federal government’s action on the matter.

The statement said: “I appeal to you to exercise restraint. Don’t let us disobey or disrespect the federal government. Let us wait for whatever action they will take on the matter. But we are assuring you that Governor Oyebanji won’t abandon you.

“Ekiti State won’t allow whatever that is due to any community legitimately to be taken to another state and we would not also want our people to forcefully take away what doesn’t belong to them. So, let us wait for the action that will be taken by the federal government on the matter.

“We learnt that the area had been demarcated provisionally, don’t go beyond where was allotted to you .We will write to Abuja on this matter. It won’t speak well for us to be losing our people to any bloody communal clash. We will do our best to protect our state.”

Afuye warned that persistent boundary disputes being experienced in some towns can impede the pace of development and peace if allowed to fester into a full scale war.

Afuye, had while interfacing with the communities, directed the Elesure, Oba Adebanji Ajibola, and Olomu, Oba Oluwadamilare Ojo, to cooperate with the committee to broker truce on the matter.

“Let me appeal to the two Kabiyesis to allow the committee to do its work without molestation and interference. Past records and history had always been the problems.

“I want to plead with you to allow peace to reign. Once the Ilomu- Ekiti had been joined in the case between Esure and Ifaki Ekiti on the same land, then Ilomu should stop selling lands in that area pending the outcome of the committee,” she said.

In his submission during the peace parley, the Elesure, Oba Ajibola, accused Ilomu people of selling part of the disputed land despite the court’s ruling that no action should be taken on the land pending the dispensation of justice on the encumbered parcel of land.

The monarch insisted that the disputed land belongs to his community, saying he is currently in court over a case instituted against him and others since 2007 by the neighbouring Ifaki Ekiti on the same land.

Countering the position canvassed by the monarch, the Olomu, Oba Oluwadamilare Ojo, stated that it was only his town that shared boundary with Ifaki Ekiti contrary to the position stated by Elesure.