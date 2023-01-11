Future Africa Leaders Foundation Donates to Obasanjo’s Presidential Library

The Future Africa Leaders Foundation under the arms of the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International (COFI) has donated 500 Million Naira to the Chief Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

This donation was made at the Library on January 3rd as former President Olusegun Obasanjo received the 2022 Winners at the just concluded Future Africa Leaders Award which was held on New Year’s Eve, where he chaired and also introduced Noble Laureate Leymah Roberta Gbowee as special guest of honour.

Speaking on behalf of COFI at a press briefing while presenting the winners of the 2022 Future African Leaders Award, the COO of Loveworld Inc, Pastor Ifeoma Chiemeka disclosed that the library is a historic, tourist and academic centre established as a national archive for the preservation of documents and materials.

She said the Library which was established for the purpose of deepening democracy, engaging the citizenry and also to seek the enhancement of transparency and accountability to ensure the policy choices of Nigeria and other African countries are better understood is in line with the ideology of Reverend (Dr.) Chris Oyakhilome, hence the need to support its further growth for future references.

Speaking on the impact of the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation in contributing significantly to a new Africa, she highlighted that:

“Aside from mentorship and provision of facilities for the most vulnerable in communities across the African continents, we also have over 2000 youths who are currently under our educational scholarship programs.

“The Foundation is also impacting African youths all around the world through mentorship programs that enable the youths to tackle prevalent challenges in Africa, and also various projects aimed at building young people and preparing them for a positive future,” she added.

Also speaking, a Senior Executive Director of the Future Africa Leaders Foundation, Olajumoke Akinsanya said in the last ten years, FALF has identified over a hundred youths who have the potential to be remarkable leaders within their communities and nations.

“The foundation fosters these young leaders through training and support initiatives aimed at helping them to achieve their full ability and to use their leadership skills to improve the lives of others.

“This program seeks to recognize, promote and award young men and women whose exemplary leadership skills have been utilized in developing solutions to issues addressed in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: no poverty, no hunger, quality healthcare, quality education, gender equality, sanitation and hygiene, renewable energy, jobs and economic growth in Africa.”

Speaking on the impacts, the 2022 star prize winner, 22-year-old Lebsey Petmia from Cameroon, whose ground breaking projects in deepening primary health-care for the vulnerable various communities, said the award would propel her to do more for her people.

“I watch lots of people die from treatable diseases simply because they lack access to healthcare. Even my elder brother died from a minor complication from anaemia. So I decided towards making this primary healthcare available by training locals from various communities in Cameroon.

“With this award and the voice it has given me, I’ll advocate for better health policies in Cameroon, especially in the area of health insurance for the less privileged,” she added.

The 2021 star prize winner, Nervis Nzometiah Tetsop, also from Cameroon said being a star prize winner of the prestigious awards has opened greater doors for him in the last one year.

While appreciating Pastor Chris Oyakhilome for instituting the awards, Tetsop explained that FALA winners and ambassadors have become mentors that are now mentoring other young Africans on the need to develop Africa for Africans by Africans.

“FALA has made my voice so loud now to the extent that no one could ignore my voice. It has opened doors for me to the highest places in native country. I have been able to meet with ministers and top government officials and corporate giants,” he added.

In his own comment, Head of Department Future Africa Leaders Foundation, Ayo Adedeji explained that the Foundation is ready to do more for African youths, and opened to more partnership with like minds.

“Through its programs, the Future Africa Leaders Foundation hopes to empower African youth to be leaders and change agents acting to find solutions to challenges facing their various African societies. Their acts of service have a powerful impact on their communities, nations and society,” he added.