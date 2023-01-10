Latest Headlines
FG Sets Ultimatum for Meat Dealers to Adhere to Modern Haulage Protocols
Oil Price May Rise as EU Sanctions On Russian Oil Set to Begin February
NERC: 37 Nigerians Died from Electricity-related Incidents in Q1, 2022
ROYAL BOO BOO
The latest from the spare’s book “The Spare” suggests that ex-Prince Harry was told by Prince William and Kate to wear a Nazi costume. This is possibly true but irrelevant as everyone knows how this uniform and its symbols represent a hateful attitude and a horrific time of war.
It was a mistake and he shouldn’t be reminding people of this and then try to pass the blame.
Everyone must look for the positives in life and condemn the evils that have existed previously.
Dennis Fitzgerald,
Melbourne, Australia