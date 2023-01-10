ROYAL BOO BOO

The latest from the spare’s book “The Spare” suggests that ex-Prince Harry was told by Prince William and Kate to wear a Nazi costume. This is possibly true but irrelevant as everyone knows how this uniform and its symbols represent a hateful attitude and a horrific time of war.

It was a mistake and he shouldn’t be reminding people of this and then try to pass the blame.

Everyone must look for the positives in life and condemn the evils that have existed previously.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia