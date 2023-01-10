As Tinubu Storms Ondo for Campaign…

Fidelis David reports that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, last Saturday moved his campaign train to Akure, Ondo State capital, to canvass for votes from the people of the Sunshine state

Nigerians and the rest of the world believe that a tough race is in sight for next month’s Presidential and National Assembly elections slated for Saturday, 25th February; as well as Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday, 11th March.

Former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC); former Vice President, Atiku Abubakarof the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP); and former Kano State Governor, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), have continued to boast of a large fan base across the length and breath of Nigeria.

Just like Atiku Abubakar, the sunshine state was the first point of call in the south west region for the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

The event held at the MKO Democracy Park in Akure, witnessed large turnout of APC supporters from the 18 local government councils to 3009 polling units of the state, the South West region and even beyond. Though, it was the first state in the region to witness the Tinubu/Shettima campaign train ahead of next month election, the APC members were seen with banners, adorned fez-cap, crested with Tinubu and Shettima emblem, while singing songs with a promise to vote for APC in 2023 poll.

Governors at the Rally

APC Governors present at the event include Babajide Sanwo-olu (Lagos), Abdulahi Ganduje (Kano); Dapo Abiodun (Ogun); former governors of Osun and Ogun, Gboyega Oyetola and Ibikunle Amosun.

Others include Ekiti state deputy governor, Christiana Afuye; former Lagos state deputy governor, Sarah Adebisi Sosan; Senator Ajayi Boroffice; Senator Dayo Adeyeye; Senator Smart Adeyemi; Chief Dele Alake; APC National Vice Chairman (South-West), Isaac Kekemeke, the Ondo State Party Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, among others.

Empowerment, Economic Growth

Speaking at the rally, Tinubu said the crowd that attended the rally was an attestation that it was over for other political parties in the 2023 general elections.

Tinubu who promised a renewed hope and free empowerment for all Nigerians if elected in next month’s election vowed not to disappoint Nigerians by keeping to his campaign promises.

Ondo Rally Signals Renewed Hope for Nigeria

The presidential flag bearer said: “Ondo is known as a progressive state, followed by other states such as Ogun and Oyo. I appreciate our progressive governors. This upcoming election is our own. It is the vote of inheritance. It is a vote of three to one. Don’t lose your Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs); your PVCs are your right.

“Our rally is a signal of our renewed hope for Nigeria, that on February 25, you will make a wise decision. You will vote massively for me. I’m too sure and very sure that you will vote for APC. That’s why I’m very happy. I will win this election. I am here with a message, a renewed hope and free empowerment for all of you. If you give me your mandate as you promise, I will work so hard to put money in your pocket but there is a hard time and tough time ahead.

I love what Akeredolu is doing, I respect what Akeredolu is doing, he has improved the Infrastructural status of the state. He has put Cocoa seeding back in the bush”

Ondo Seaport and Abandoned Projects

Tinubu also promised that his administration will approve the establishment of the Deep Sea Port in the state, there by, maximizing export potentials in the South-west region and the country as a whole for economic growth.

He also promised that his government will revive all abandoned projects across the state and the country as a whole, thereby, turning the country to a manufacturing centre.

His words: “The coastal area of Ondo, we will work together with the governor and make it a tourist centre. We will address the surge of Atlantic like we did in Lagos. We will definitely look at all abandoned projects and promises of the past and rehabilitate them, give you the opportunity to become a manufacturing Centre, an economic centre for Ondo State. We will definitely develop Ondo seaport. We will develop hydroelectricity and give you uninterrupted energy and not estimated billing”.

Tinubu boasted that if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) shift the coming election, he will still win.

“Even if they fail in logistics, and they change the date,we will vote, and we will win. It is an appointment with our destiny and our being here today will not only but make it seamless. We must emerge fully dedicated to preaching a more prosperous, safer, tolerant and dynamic society. But, this things does not come by accident. This is about some of the fruits that only progressives and democratic good governance can harvest and that progressive governance can only be brought to you by someone who has govern in a progressive manner before.

Reject ‘Mr. Privatise,’ Atiku, and ‘Mr. Stingy,’ Obi

In what appears like a joke, the former Lagos state governor called on Nigerians to reject Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, describing Atiku as ‘Mr. Privatise, and Obi ‘Mr. Stingy,’.

According to him: “Atiku can’t do it, he doesn’t want to do brain and hardwork required to build a better nation. Instead, he will rather sell your birthrights to the highest bidder and his cronies and run off with the proceeds. He cares little that his policies and actions will improvise you and you will be left with nothing.

“Obi has a chance to show how progressive he could be when he was the governor of Anambra state. All he could do was to boast that he saved money. I don’t know how much but I tell you, it is a wicked parent like Obi giving the opportunity to feed his children, invest in tomorrow on their behalf and hold the money in his hand, when the children starve and go to bed hungry, that is Obi’s wickedness.

“It is true that a heartless governor, will hold back money, when hungry school children, roads and clinic went into disrepair, neither the city dwellers nor farmer prosper during such a time. In the end, he resists to save the people because he prefers to save the money and he claimed to be a party labour. Is that labour? You will have to be labouring under a terrible delusion if you think he will do a better job for this nation than he did for Anambra state. What is there to be proud of after Obi left? Obi has nothing to be proud of, instead, Obi moved, left Anambra to Lagos. Obi!!, Obi!!, import and export, ware house economist”, Tinubu added.

Earlier in his address, the National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Adamu, represented by the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, while calling on the electorate to vote for APC candidates, said the Infrastructural drive of Akeredolu in the last six years will be replicated at the national level if Tinubu is elected.

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in his speech, while urging the people to vote for Tinubu, promised that the state will deliver massive votes for him.

The convener, Tinubu Hope of Nigeria Vanguard, Mr Olu Rotimi Williams Daudu while calling on residents of the state to collect their PVCs, noted that the state will deliver 100 per cent votes for Tinubu.

“Get your PVC, our vision, desire is to elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our president, the Jagaban of the universe. He has the pedigree, he is a resourceful man, he has the wisdom, he has done it before, he has the track records”, he said.

Inauguration of APC South-West campaign office

Immediately after the APC Presidential Campaign rally, Tinubu, went to inaugurate his South-West campaign office in Akure.

Tinubu was led to the campaign office by the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and State Chairman of the APC, Mr Ade Adetimehin.

Recall that the Akeredolu who is the Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum was September last year appointed as the Zonal Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in the Southwest.

Tinubu, while inaugurating the campaign office said Akeredolu had demonstrated serious commitment to progressive politics.

“This is a serious demonstration of commitment to progressive politics, to democratic principle that we adopted as the hallmark of our own political philosophy. Together, we have worked to build democracy and it has not been easy even though it is the best form of government but it is very difficult to navigate. You have demonstrated with this building that you are truly committed to the developmental programme of our time and of Ondo State. You have demonstrated in many areas of infrastructural development, in setting this state on the path of prosperity, manufacturing and youth development,” he said.