PCC Rallies Stakeholders for Kunle Folarin’s Burial, Holds Night Of Tributes

Ahead of the scheduled burial of the late chairman of the Nigerian Ports Consultative Council (NPCC), Kunle Folarin, the Council has been galvanizing different groups of maritime industry stakeholders towards a befitting burial.

Already, the PCC has brought virtually all sectors of the Nigerian maritime industry together through a planning committee for the burial of the late icon.

Apart from being Chairman of the PCC, Folarin was also Chairman of the National Seafarers Welfare Board.

Addressing a press conference in Lagos, the acting Chairman of PCC, Mr Bolaji Sunmola disclosed details of the burial which is expected to commence from January 19, with a Colloquium.

He confirmed that a planning Committee has been meeting and deliberating on the line up of activities leading the funeral of the late Maritime icon.

The funeral, according to the Committee will start with a Colloquium, which is being put together by the maritime media in honour of the deceased. It is billed to hold at Rockview Hotel in Apapa on Thursday January 19, 2023.

Sunmola added, “the Planning Committee is putting finishing touches to an industry Night of Tributes on the 25th of January. It is an opportunity for stakeholders to also pay their last respect to late Otunba Folarin, who served the industry for more than 50 years, the last years as the chairman of PCC”.

He added that, “stakeholders are expected to be a part of the Night of Tributes in any way that they can. We are open to suggestions and support”.

He confirmed that the night of tributes, which will also be attended by family members of the deceased is billed to hold at the prestigious Harbour Point on Victoria Island in Lagos.

According to him, the night of tributes will be followed by a Service of Songs on the 26th of January.

Sunmola confirmed that the remains of late Kunle Folarin would be committed to mother earth on Friday January 27th 2023.

He equally appealed that the various aspects of the funeral, beginning with the Colloquium by the maritime media are all for maritime industry stakeholders to show their last respect for the deceased.