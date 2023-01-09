Man City Hammer Chelsea, Await Arsenal in Fourth Round

FA CUP 3RD ROUND

Manchester City cruised into the FA Cup fourth round with a routine 4-0 victory over a desperately poor Chelsea at Etihad Stadium.

The result means, Pep Guardiola side will meet the winner of Oxford United and Arsenal as both sides face off in the last match of the tournament’s third round fixture tonight.

This was a far cry from what has traditionally been a hugely competitive meeting between two Premier League giants as City wrapped up a tie with either Oxford United or Arsenal in the next round by the interval.

City’s win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday was hard-fought but this was a stroll, Riyad Mahrez setting them on their way with a brilliant 23rd-minute free-kick before World Cup winner Julian Alvarez scored a second from the spot seven minutes later following Kai Havertz’s handball.

Phil Foden scored City’s third after 38 minutes, turning in Kyle Walker’s cross after he had been played in by Thursday’s match-winner Mahrez, who got his second from the spot late on after Kalidou Koulibaly clumsily bundled Foden to the floor.

It was a chastening day for Chelsea, boss Graham Potter and their travelling support, who chanted the name of Thomas Tuchel, the Champions League-winning manager sacked by new owner Todd Boehly in September.

Chelsea’s supporters gave their team a sympathetic reception at the end of Thursday’s narrow Premier League defeat by City at Stamford Bridge but this was not the case here.

Potter’s team were roundly booed at half-time and again by those who stayed until the end, with the manager hearing the uncomfortable sound of his own fans singing the name of his popular predecessor Tuchel.

Chelsea’s lack of threat was also reflected in ironic shouts of “shoot” every time they got near goal and chants of “we’ve had a shot” on the rare occasions they did. This may be a club in transition once again but this display was abject under any circumstances.

Manager Potter is wrestling with an injury crisis but there was no excuse for this dreadful performance. Chelsea’s side contained plenty of experience with players such as Mateo Kovacic, Koulibaly, Havertz, Mason Mount, Jorginho, Hakim Ziyech and keeper Kepa.

Chelsea lacked fight, quality and belief, an alarming sight for a manager so early in his reign and given the spending lavished on this season, admittedly in a somewhat scattergun fashion, by owner Boehly since his arrival.

They have now been knocked out of both domestic cups by City and stand 10 points off the Champions League places in the Premier League. Chelsea face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last-16 and if they perform like this they will also be knocked out there.