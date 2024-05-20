Ese Brume Qualifies for Paris 2024 Olympic, Simbine Survives  Omanyala

Nigeria’s top long jumper, Ese Brume flew into the country’s team yesterday with her 6.87m jump at the adidas Atlanta City Games, in USA.

Brume began her campaign with a 6.68m in the first round and 6.58m in her second round jump before leaping to a personal season’s best mark of 6.87m, one centimetre above the 6.86m qualifying mark set by World Athletics

In the men’s sprint, South Africa’s Akani Simbine ran an incredible 9.90 world lead to win the 100m event at the adidas Atlanta City Games. It sent a warning to his rivals that the South African sprinter was back .

African record holder and reigning African and Commonwealth champion, Ferdinand Omanyala came in second in 10.00 while Nigeria’s Udodi Onwuzurike ran a 10.12 personal season’s best to place fourth.

Favour Ofili is Africa’s fastest woman in 150m after the Nigerian ran a blistering 16.30 seconds at the adidas Atlanta City Games on Saturday at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

The 21-year-old has thus supplanted Cote d’Ivoire’s Marie-Jose ta Lou-Smith (16.60) as Africa’s numero in the rarely run event.

The Nigerian clocked the same time as Candace Hill, the two time World Youth and World U20 champion who seems to be coming back to form to fulfill her potential.

Ofili didn’t have the best of starts but the 21 year old managed to race past Britain’s Daryll Neita (16.44 personal best) to chase Hill to the finish line.

The Louisiana State University, LSU, graduate now holds three records viz the Nigerian records in the 200m, indoors (22.11) and outdoor (21.96) as well as the African 150m champion.

In February, Ofili ran 35.99 over the 300m at the New Balance event , Boston, USA to set the second fastest time ever by an African behind Beatric Masilingi (34.60).