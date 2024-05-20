Epe Upsets Odoh by Two Strokes, Wins eTranzact Golf Classic

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Francis Epe successfully defended the eTranzact Golf Classic organised by Professional Golf Developmental (PGD) Tour after beating Andrew Oche Odoh by two strokes at IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

Epe hit 13 greens and nine fairways in regulation en route a third consecutive 71s that cushioned him to 2 under par overall for the tournament.

Ibrahim Ocheje grossed +4 over par 220 to place third, seven shots adrift the winner.

Odoh, the country’s erstwhile top player, struggled for accuracy off the tee on the front as he mounted a determined challenge to upstage Epe, but was undone by nerves and poor condition of the golf course.

Epe, who will be playing on a tour in Florida, US later in the year, went home with N3 million cheque.

He said playing against Odoh and other top players brought the best out of him.

“I am so excited to win today because it was not an easy task playing with former Nigeria’s No.1 Andrew Odoh. It brought out my best, calmed me down and I played very well.

“From the first hole, I resolved not to miss the fairway because of the grassy condition of the golf course. So, I hit my ball- fairway-green. My second ball was on the green and I was taking my two putts. Anywhere I had a chance for a birdie, I went for it. Any shot I needed to save, I saved,” he said.

The Ikoyi Club 1938 player, also confessed having special feelings to win the tournament because the Chairman of Meristem, Oluwole Abegunde was his mentor, who assisted in his development, giving him access to the Meristem gym and his apartment both at Lakowe Lakes, Lagos.

Reacting on the tournament, the Managing Director/CEO of eTranzact, Niyi Toluwalope, said the event surpassed the expectations of the organisers.

“We are happy that the investments we made to partner with and support this venture has paid off.

“We are looking forward to next one where we will provide additional resources and ensure the quality remains consistent and get quality feedback like we have received so far,” he said.