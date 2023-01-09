Diri Recounts How Bayelsa Overcame Unprecedented Flooding in 2022

Mary Nnah

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has explained how the massive flooding that ravaged most parts of his state in 2022 rendered residents homeless and destroyed sources of livelihood



He gave the account at the annual international crusade of Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries held at the headquarters church, along Apapa-Oshodi Express Road, Ijesha, Lagos State at the weekend.



While expressing profound gratitude to God Almighty, the governor said: “We are grateful God helped us overcome the worst time in our history in all ramifications.”



Diri said Bayelsa State went through one of the worst challenges in the history of the state when the unprecedented flood hit the state in 2022.

He said: “People died while some were rendered homeless. Sources of livelihood were gone but somehow, God saw us through.”



At the height of the natural disaster that ravaged the state, the governor noted that, “the General Overseer, Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Mouka called me.”

During the telephone conversation, Diri said the general overseer told him, “God is with you. Soon after the call, the flood receded and life came back to normalcy.”



He, therefore, said he was in the church on behalf of the people of Bayelsa State to express thanks and gratitude to God for being faithful to the state in times of difficulties.



He said: “I have come today to represent my state and to join you to worship God and to return all the glory to God. I am here to worship God.

“I am here to appreciate God for all He has done for my state in 2022 and what we will do in 2023. There is none like Him. We will continue to worship him all the days of our lives,” he added.



Diri pledged to worship God Almighty as long as he lives, saying no office was bigger than the office of the Almighty God.

According to him, “whatever office we hold is from Him and these offices are very temporary. So, no man should be carried away with it.”



On the measures taken so far to eradicate erosion, Diri said: “We have budgeted for flood and erosion control agencies in our 2023 budget. We are going to constitute that agency, which will now do the planning and implementation of our policies on flood and erosion eradication. That is the step we have taken so far.



“I bring you felicitation from the good people of Bayelsa and the government of prosperity in the state. I would like on behalf of the people of Bayelsa state to appreciate Pastor Muoka for all his prayers and support for the government and people of Bayelsa state.”