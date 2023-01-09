ATBU Vice Chancellor’s Social Media Handles Hacked

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The management of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, has disclosed that the social media handles of its Vice Chancellor, Professor Muhammad A. AbdulAzeez, have been hacked by some criminally-minded persons.

The announcement was contained in a statement tagged: ‘Re: Hacking of the ATBU Vice Chancellor’s Social Media Handles’, which was signed and issued to journalists by the university’s Head of Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Kabiru Garba Aminu, yesterday.

The statement said: “The attention of the university management is once again drawn despite the earlier issued disclaimer notice that some people continue to fall into the trap of scammers in the name of transacting business with ATBU through the hacked social media handles of the vice-chancellor.

“The public is hereby once again reminded that the Facebook account and other social media handles of Prof. Muhammad A. AbdulAzeez, vice-chancellor of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchim have been hacked by some individuals for their selfish purposes.”

The statement urged members of the public to disregard any request to offer contract, job employment or seek any kind of assistance or to offer help to any individual(s) or company by the account of the vice-chancellor of ATBU, Bauchi.

The university management, therefore, warned that anybody that transacts any business in the name of the said accounts does that at his or her own risk.