2023: Yahaya, APC Round off Ward-to-Ward Campaign in Gombe

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rallies in Gombe State have culminated in a grand road show in Gombe metropolis, after touring 10 local government areas.

The state Governor, Mohammed Yahaya’s campaign train was greeted by crowd of supporters and well-wishers expressing their unflinching support for the governor and other APC candidates.

Yahaya made a stopover in Bolari East Ward on Biu Road to inaugurate the Gombe Local Government Area APC Secretariat.

The governor and members of his campaign team also paid homage on the Emir of Gombe, Dr. Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, to seek his royal support and prayers for the success of the movement.

While receiving the governor, the emir, who is the chairman Gombe State Council of Emirs and Chiefs, said he is always happy to identify with the governor because of the positive development he brought to the state. He described the visit as a home-coming, saying the governor needs not campaign at the palace because he also belongs there.

The royal father testified that Governor Yahaya has fulfilled his 2019 campaign promises and even went beyond by executing projects that he never promised.

In his remarks, Yahaya thanked the emir for his support and fatherly advice which he said contributed immensely to the success of his administration, maintaining that custodians of traditional institutions would continue to receive such attention and support from his administration in view of the central role they play in leadership and preservation of cultural values.