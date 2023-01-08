  • Sunday, 8th January, 2023

Suspected Herdsmen Attack Train Station, Kidnap Passengers in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State Police Command last night announced that an unspecified number of travellers waiting to board a train from Igueben in Igueben Local Government Area of the state to Warri in Delta State, were kidnapped by suspected herdsmen.


The command, in a press statement endorsed by its spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, stated that the incident happened at about 4.00pm.
According to the statement, the suspected herdsmen, who were armed with AK-47 rifles, invaded the train station and shot sporadically into the air before herding an unspecified number of intending travellers into the bush.


The statement added that in the process, some of the passengers sustained bullet wounds, just as the police disclosed that bush combing and rescue operations had begun to rescue those that were kidnapped.


“The kidnappers who shot sporadically into the air before kidnapping some passengers left some persons with bullet wounds.  The Area Commander, Irrua; the DPO (Divisional Police Officer) Igueben Division, and their men have visited the scene of crime with members of Edo State Security Network, local vigilante, and hunters with a view to protecting the lives and property of the remaining passengers.


“Bush combing operations have commenced in order to rescue the victims and arrest the fleeing kidnappers. Further development will be communicated,” the statement explained.

