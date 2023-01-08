  • Sunday, 8th January, 2023

Edo Train Attack: FG Flays Abduction of Passengers 

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja 

The federal government has condemned the despicable and utterly barbaric kidnapping of passengers at the Tom Ikimi Train Station, Igueben Edo State.

The Edo State Police Command had Saturday night announced that scores of travellers waiting to board a train from Igueben in Igueben Local Government Area of the state to Warri in Delta State, were kidnapped by suspected herdsmen.

The government, through the Ministry of Transportation, noted that efforts are being made to rescue passengers kidnapped during the attack.

The Director, Press/Public Relations of the ministry, Henshaw Ogubike, in a statement Sunday in Abuja, said: “The public is hereby reassured that the security agencies are making efforts to rescue the kidnapped train passengers.”

Ogubike added that the personnel of the Nigeria Police are on the trail of the criminals and have mobilised with a view to protecting the lives and property of the remaining passengers. 

He said: “The government is saddened by this unpleasant development and assures on its prompt response to the ugly situation.

“Further details will be communicated later.”

