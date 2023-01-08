Adeboye: Only Jobless People Attend Political Rallies

Segun James

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has expressed concern over the massive participation of young people in political rallies, saying only jobless people attend political rallies.



The renowned cleric who made this known at the weekend during the RCCG January Holy Ghost Service at the Redemption City, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State, also accused political parties of hiring crowds to attend their rallies.



“I watch it on the news. If human beings promote you, oh, I don’t know whether I should say this. I’m sure you have been watching the campaign rallies; I watch them on the news. I don’t know if you have noticed that two different people don’t hold their campaign simultaneously in a town.



“Have you noticed that? You don’t know why? Because the majority of the crowd is rented. So I come, I pay, you gather. After I’ve gone, another man comes, he pays, you gather.”



He added, “Somebody said, ‘Daddy, you keep on saying that you haven’t heard from God about who will win or who will…’ Maybe because several things are occupying my mind and one of them is; when I see the crowd gathering and if you look at the crowd, the majority of them are young.



“When I see the hundreds of thousands of youths, you have to be jobless to be attending all these rallies. What is going to happen when the campaigns are over?”

Adeboye also hinted that God had not spoken to him yet about the winner of the next president of the country in the forthcoming 2023 polls.



He added that members of RCCG and Nigerians at large should ensure their Permanent Voter Cards are handy and ready to be used to exercise their civic rights come February 25 presidential poll whether God specifies the winner before then or not.



“You may be saying the election is next month and He has not spoken until now. I advise that you get your PVCs ready.

“If He doesn’t speak before the elections, then be ready to vote as your spirit leads. If He tells me, well, I may tell you or I may not,” he said.

Speaking to the congregation on other prophecies that might have been heard on the winner, Adeboye said it is important to listen to only the words of God and discard fake prophecies.



The RCCG leader further charged the congregation to ensure they live holy to hear when God speaks and to be ready to follow His directives so as not to be led astray by fake prophecies.