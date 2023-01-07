  • Saturday, 7th January, 2023

Katsina APC Governorship Candidate Receives 1,500 Defectors from PDP

Francis  Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, has received 1,500 defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by a former councillor in Rimi Local Government Area, Abdul’aziz Makwalla, into the APC fold. 

Radda, in a statement yesterday by the Director, Media and Publicity of his Campaign Council, Ahmed Abdulkadir, said he received the defectors while rounding off his campaign tour in Katsina senatorial where he donated eight motorcycles to members of the Vigilante Groups of Nigeria (VGN) in Rimi and Kurfi local government areas of the state.

According to him, the donation was his modest contribution towards assisting them to fight insecurity in the areas. He donated five motorcycles in Rimi and three to Wurma community vigilantes in Kurfi local government.

The statement read in parts: “The APC gubernatorial candidate reiterated his determination to fight insecurity in the state if elected governor. 

“He (Radda) also promised to create job opportunities for unemployed youths, enhance health care facilities and improve farming using modern methods. 

“Many people from the PDP also decamped into the APC in both local government areas. In Rimi Local Government Area, 1,500 PDP members, led by a former councillor, Abdul’aziz Makwalla, defected to APC. He also disclosed that the PDP Women Leader in the Area, had also crossed-carpet into the APC. 

“At the campaign rally in Kurfi, Dr. Radda warned that some shameless people would come and tell them that APC had failed to provide security for them. He said they should respond by asking the people to account for the large amount of money made available to them in more than seven years to tame insecurity without success.”

