NFF Reads Riot Acts for Nigerian Referees, Match Commissioners

Olawale Ajimotokanin Abuja

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau has warned that it would no longer be business as usual for match commissioners and referees in the domestic game, as persons who fail to meet the high standards already put in place will be summarily ejected and sanctioned appropriately.

The NFF President made this remark at the inauguration of the Referees and Match Commissioners’ Committees inside the NFF Secretariat, Abuja yesterday.

“We have been diligent and statute-compliant in the selection of the membership of both the Referees Committee and the Match Commissioners’ Committees, and therefore, we expect them to do their job with the highest level of integrity, passion, commitment and sense of duty.

“The onus is on the committees as we will keenly monitor the performances of your appointees and be dispassionate in our assessment. Anyone found wanting will be thrown out without ceremony, and be visited with further sanctions. The NFF is determined to change the narrative in the league and there is no going back. Please help us to have a new league that all stakeholders will be proud of,” Gusau said.

Chairman of the Match Commissioners Committee and NFF Board Member, Alhaji Babagana Kalli pledged that his committee will ascent on transparency and integrity in its work, while also focusing its searchlight on its appointees in order to weed out those who fail to align with the new dance steps.

On her part, Mrs Faith Irabor, who chairs the Referees Committee, asserverated that the narrative will definitely change from the umpires’ side as Nigeria football moves to implement the highest standards of probity in match officiating.

The Match Commissioners Committee also has Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi (NFF Board Member) as vice chairman, and Hon. Usman Maulud, Alh. Aminu Mammaga, Alh. Idris Abdullahi Musa, Mr. Anthony Ugwu, Otunba Mustapha Razaq, Alh. Sabo Abdullahi Dutse and Chief Kenneth Nwamuocha as members, with Mr. Danlami Alanana as secretary.

Mallam Rabiu Umar is vice chairman of the Referees Committee, with Oba James Odeniran, Mr. Abraham Zakowi, Mallam Waziri Furo Gawe, Mr. C. C. Chukwujekwu and Mallam Bello Abubakar as members, and Alh. Sani Zubairu as secretary.

Meanwhile, the abridged format of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) scheduled to kick off this Sunday has been moved forward by one week.

However, sources close to the Interim Management Committee (IMC) on the league hinted last night that the opening fixture between Akwa United and newly promoted Bendel Insurance FC of Benin City will go ahead as scheduled.

Before reaching a compromise for the league to take off next weekend, there was a deadlock between the clubs and the IMC on the expected reforms in the NPFL.

But the NFF leadership however brokered peace before the 20 clubs accepted to start the new season next weekend.

Onyekuru Bang Brace in Turkey

Nigerian International, Henry Onyekuru, began his new year in the Turkish topflight scoring a brace in Adana Demirspor 6-0 defeat of Istanbulspor yesterday.

The Super Eagles winger has been an integral squad member of the stars studded side since his return to the Turkish topflight league from Greece.

After it’s slim loss against, Besiktas, Adana Demirspor were determined for the lost points starting from it’s first game in the new year against, İstanbulspor Kulübü.

With just a win in it’s last five games, İstanbulspor stormed the The New Adana Stadium hoping to wreck havoc and cart away all three points at stake.

However, it was Adana Demirspor that were the first to break the deadlock after, Belhanda scored from the spot, a goal which opened up the flood gates of goals.

It rained all goals for Adana Demirspor in the second half with Nigerian international, Onyekuru scoring twice in the exciting fixture to bring the final scoreline to (6-0) at full time.

Okpekpe Tops 16 Road Races in Nigeria

The Okpekpe International 10km Road Race tops the list of 16 road races in Nigeria certified by World Athletics after the world body updated the list of certified road races in the world last December.

Okpekpe international 10km road race is the first road race in Nigeria to have its course measured by a World Athletics and AIMS certified course measurer and the first in West Africa to be granted a label status.

This means the Okpekpe race is the first truly world-class road running event in Nigeria after it was granted a bronze label status in 2015, upgraded to silver and now gold for the ninth edition scheduled to hold May 27, 2023in Okpekpe near Auchi, Edo State.

Also certified is the Access Bank Lagos Marathon, the second World Athletics label road race in Nigeria and its 10km component which is deemed a separate race.

Four road races have been certified in Abuja, two in Ijebu Ode, three in Kaduna, two in Onitsha, one in Abeokuta and the Osogbo Brandove Osun Women’s Run 10km race.

By the certification, all performances achieved at these races will be eligible for top lists of performances, entry standards for major championships and Games, world rankings and world records.

The 16 races have had their courses measured by World Athletics certified measurers and all hold valid International Course Measurement Certificate which lasts for five years from the date of the initial measurement.

Okpkekpe international 10km road race’s certificate and that of the Access Bank Lagos Marathon will also expire in 2026.

All the four races in Abuja will have their certificate expire in 2025 while the two in Onitsha and the Abeokuta 10km race will expire this year.