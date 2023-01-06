Kwara Gov Swears-in New Acting CJ

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin.

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday swore in Justice Abiodun Ayodele Adebara as the Acting Chief Judge of the State.

The swearing-in of the new acting Chief Judge, Justice Adebara became imperative few hours after Justice Suleiman Durosinlorun Kawu bowed out of the bench in great honours.



A statement issued in Ilorin signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye stated that,”The development reaffirmed the administration’s absolute respect for separation of powers and rule of law.



“It is on record that this government has since assumption of office in 2019 shown absolute respect for separation of powers and rule of law.

“It is in this regard that the most senior Judge on the High Court bench is being sworn-in today to fill the vacant office of the Chief Judge of Kwara State.

“This is in compliance with Section 271(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as t)”.



The governor added: “I am pleased to have the honour this afternoon to swear in Hon. Justice Abiodun Ayodele Adebara as the Acting Chief Judge of Kwara State.

“This is following the retirement of Hon. Justice S.D. Kawu, who was the Chief Judge of Kwara state until yesterday (Wednesday).



“It’s a thing of joy for us in Kwara State that there is a harmonious relationship between the three arms of government.

“The peace this has engendered is a reaffirmation that Kwara State is indeed a State of Harmony.”



AbdulRazaq expressed confidence in the ability of Justice Adebara to deliver on the huge roles before him.

“I am delighted that Hon. Justice Abiodun Ayodele Adebara is assuming office at this time. It is a period when fairness, forthrightness, and overriding public interest, qualities which he and his predecessors are renowned for, define a judicial officer,” he said.



He however said, “As you assume office today as the acting Chief Judge, your Lordship will inherit a long-standing legacy of a state judiciary that is highly regarded in the country and beyond.”



Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Barrister Senior Ibrahim Sulyman, for his part, said: “We are gathered here today to witness the constitutional duty of Executive Governor of Kwara State as enjoins by the provision of section 271 subsection 4 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which vested His Excellency with the power to appoint the most senior judge of the High Court to act in the capacity of the Chief Judge of the state.



“It will be recalled that the former Chief Judge of Kwara State Hon Justice S.D Kawu, OFR retired on the 4th January, 2023, after almost 40 years of public service.”