AVEVA Appoints Khaled Salah as Vice President of Africa

AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, has appointed Khaled Salah, 37 years old, as Vice President of Africa.

In his new role, he will be responsible for about 30 employees to ensure the successful implementation of AVEVA’s growth strategy. Khaled Salah will report directly to Jesus Hernandez, SVP of the EMEA region.

With MBA in Management from the Warwick Business School, UK, and a master’s degree in engineering from Ain Shams University in Egypt, Khaled Salah is an active advocate for driving sustainable progress in the industrial sector. With Sustainability in mind, Khaled is keen on making a positive business impact, while fostering progress for people and the planet.

Senior Vice President of the EMEA region, Jesus Hernandez, said: “Africa is a strategic region for AVEVA. In this major industrial market, customers, world leaders in the fields of Energy, Metal & Mining, Chemicals, and Water, are looking for AVEVA’s expertise to accelerate and drive their digital transformation and sustainability strategies, as well as their energy transition projects. Khaled Salah’s qualities of leadership in a global environment will benefit his team spread across 12 countries including Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.”