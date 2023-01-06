  • Friday, 6th January, 2023

Anambra Police Arrest Six-man Robbery Gang, Recover Arms, Vehicles

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

 Police in Anambra State have arrested a six-man robbery gang, which specialises in robbing people around Ogidi area in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The state Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, who revealed the arrest of the gang, said the arrested members have confessed to their culpability in several robbery operations.

He said: “All the suspects confessed to the crime and they are helping police operatives with more information to arrest other gang members and recover other stolen items.”

Ikenga also stated that various arms and vehicles were recovered from the arrested criminals.

According to him, “On January 4, 2023, at about 5:30p.m., police operatives while on surveillance patrol on Ogidi/Eke-Nkpor Road busted a six-man armed robbery gang.

“Operatives recovered two automatic pump action guns, six cartridges; one suspected snatched black Toyota Camry and one gray colour Toyota Corolla.”

 He gave the suspects names as Innocent Ifeanyi, 29; Nweze Chiderah,33; Igwe Emmanuel, 20; Kelechi Ani,35;  Chidera

Nwaobodo, 23; and Emeka Onuoha, 30.

Ikenga said the men were about to escape the scene after a car snatching and robbery operation when they were confronted by security operatives.

He said: “The operatives engaged the armed robbers in a gun duel, and due to superior gun power and serious chase by the police operatives, the assailants were later arrested with gunshot injuries.”

