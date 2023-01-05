Pastor Kumuyi Launches Daily Manna App, Website

Ayodeji Ake

The General Overseer of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, yesterday launched the rebranded 2023 Daily Manna with a website and an app for remote accessibility and e-consumption.

Speaking at the media launch held in Lagos, Pastor Kumuyi, who was represented by the Church Secretary, Pastor Samuel Afowape, said the Daily Manna is the interpretation of the word of God (the Bible), which has been found complex to understand while reading, into simpler and comprehensive languages teaching Christians the mind of God.

Afowape said the Daily Manna as a daily guide has been made accessible through the website and the app for every individual to enjoy both voice and e-copy directly from their phone from anywhere around the world through a data-enabling phone.

The Chairman of the occasion, Mr. Taiwo Kupolati (SAN), in his opening address, said the Daily manna is an extraction of the world of God as a tool for meditation and understanding the instructions of God.

He said: “We are here to celebrate the Daily Manna which I want to say making the word of God exceptional. The Bible is the most selling book in the world. Books have resemblance of immortality even those written in the 70s and 80s are still very much around. The Daily Manna is to help us acquire the power of God. It’s an extraction of God’s word.

“The Bible is the best book of ages that contains the mind of God and His instructions.”

In his keynote address, the Vice Chancellor of Maranatha University, Prof. Rufus Akinleye, said the positive impact of the annual Daily Manna publication over the years cannot be overstated as the result has become a household feature of many Christian families who use it daily as a vintage guide for personal ad family devotion and fellowship.

“This year, Daily Manna has been strengthened and rebranded with the promise of an even more universal usage by individuals and families. The biggest component of the rebranded publication is the development of an exclusive app and a website for the Daily Manna. This will encourage daily devotion, especially by the youth population,” he said.