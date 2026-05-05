  • Tuesday, 5th May, 2026

Two Feared Dead, Several Buildings Destroyed as Rainstorm Wreak Havoc in Mokwa

Nigeria | 58 minutes ago
Some of the buildings destroyed in Mokwa

Some of the buildings destroyed in Mokwa

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Almost one year after flood wreaked havoc in Mokwa, a town in Niger state, another disaster has befallen the town as rainstorm destroyed several houses in the community between Sunday night and Monday morning.

The storm reportedly left two people dead with a mother and her five children also hospitalised.

According to reports, hundreds of people, some still recovering from last year’s flood, were rendered homeless. The storm, accompanied by heavy rainfall, uprooted trees were and destroyed vehicles.

The severity of the incident, according to eyewitnesses, was blamed on deforestation and unchecked land depredation.

The chairman of Mokwa Local Government, Alhaji Jibrin Abdullahi Muregi, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview during which he described the disaster as “collosal”.

Alhaji Muregi called for immediate intervention by the state government and other relevant authorities.

Public Relations Officer of the Niger state Emergency Management Authority Dr Abdullahi Hussani also confirmed the incident. He said “our men have been on the ground for assessment since yesterday”.

Hussaini said there were speculations that two people died, “but I cannot confirm until when we reach Mokwa”.

He said the Director General of the Agency and other top officials left Minna early Tuesday to join other staff on ground for further assessment.

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