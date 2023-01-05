Inter End Napoli’s 11-match Unbeaten Run

* AC Milan’s win at Salernitana narrows Napoli’s lead to five points

Edin Dzeko’s second-half goal ended Napoli’s 11-match winning streak in Italian Serie A on Wednesday night as Inter Milan grabbed a 1-0 victory. The defeat has now narrowed Napoli’s lead at the top of Serie A to just five points.

While Napoli dominated possession in the goalless first half, Inter striker Dzeko broke the deadlock in the 56th minute when he headed in a cross from Federico DiMarco.

Napoli top the table with 41 points after 16 games. They lead second-placed AC Milan by five points. Fourth-placed Inter are on 33 points and trail Napoli by eight points.

Napoli’s Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, who is the top scorer in the Italian topflight was effectively caged by Coach Simone Inzaghi’s game plan.

Earlier, defending champions AC Milan resumed their Serie A campaign with a 2-1 win at Salernitana to close the gap to leaders Napoli to five points.

After a seven-week break for the World Cup and the festive season, Milan strengthened their place in second before Napoli’s lost to Inter later in the night.

Portugal international Rafael Leao opened the scoring after 10 minutes after rounding Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

Sandro Tonali, who set up the opener, then drove home from inside the box to extend the lead with his second goal of the season.

Salernitana’s Federico Bonazzoli capitalised on Lassana Coulibaly’s deep cross for a consolation goal late on.

Tonali said: “We were almost perfect because we could have scored one or two more goals to win more comfortably.

“We’re aware of the importance of what we did last season, we’ll defend the title to the last bead of sweat we’ll leave on the pitch.”