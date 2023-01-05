2023: Danmole Leads APC Presidential Campaign’s Sensitization of Lagos Christian Leaders

*CAN promises to focus on candidates’ track records, capabilities, not religious bias

The Directorate of Religion Affairs of the All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), Lagos State, has sensitized Christian leaders in the state in a bid to galvanize more support for the party’s candidates especially the foremost presidential candidate in the country, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The parley held on the premises of Lagos State television, on Thursday had in attendance leaders of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and its five blocs, 57 Coordinators at the local level, as well as religious Non-Governmental Organizations.

According to the Director General, Lagos APC-PCC Directorate of Religion Affairs, Chief Oyinlomo Danmole, the meeting was in furtherance of its task to meet with the religious leaders in order to secure their support and bloc votes for the party’s candidates.

The former Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs said: “The assignment given to us is to sensitize and engage the Christian and Muslim community to call for their support. What we are doing today is the starting point. We have a series of other meetings but before we go further. The first is to talk to the leadership. The CAN Leaders, bloc leaders, the local government coordinators and the NGOs.”

He added that the party is confident of their support but the meeting was also pertinent to ensure that Lagos is not distracted with National issues, especially the undue Muslim-Muslim Sentiment.

“We know from the meeting of today that they (Christian Leaders) are happy we have not taken them for granted. Though we know In Lagos whether you’re Christian or Muslim they believe in APC but the problem we have is that the national is trying to distract the people of Lagos and one thing we are sure of is to tell our people to talk to ourselves that the man whom we are trying to work for, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was the governor of Lagos in 1999 who laid the good foundation for the good governance we are having in Lagos today. He did the blueprint for 20 years and that is what every governor that comes in is following and you too can see what’s going on in Lagos.”

He added that the engagement will be taken to the grassroots to get closer to the people at the lower cadre of the community as he added that the Muslim community as well as the traditional leaders will not be left out in the parley.

The Party Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, in his address assured the Christian Leaders that the party will sustain the robust relationship with the religious community and keep up with its track record of good governance when elected.

Ojelabi who was represented by the Vice Chairman East, Mrs. Olayinka Oladunjoye urged the religious leaders to spread the gospel of Tinubu and other APC Candidates’ aspirations to their members and see to the party’s Victory in 2023.

The religious leaders took turns to charge the party leaders on development, all-inclusive and progressive governance.

Their demand was better captured by the CAN Chairman, Bishop Dr. Stephen Adegbite who confirmed that APC is the first of all political parties in the 2023 race to engage the religious body as it commended the party for the sense of belonging.

Adegbite explained that the state chapter of the religious body is not concerned with religious sentiment but rather the track records of the candidates in the presidential race.

“Whether you’re a Christian or a Muslim we want good governance we don’t mind whoever occupies the office. Let there be good governance in Nigeria. Let us look into people’s track record, and what they’ve done in the past. What they will do if they are given bigger opportunity and that is why for us in Lagos State, the last 23 years have been wonderful. It’s been devoid of sentiment. People that have worked in the state have delivered. We can see the dividend of democracy in Lagos

“Let us focus on good governance and forget about sentiment. Whether you’re Christian or a Muslim you must ensure that you deliver the dividend of democracy this time around. That is what we are up for an whoever emerges must do that for us if not we will come back to press, we will criticize and if you so well, we will praise too and pray for you.”

He added that the religious leaders will not fail in its primary duties of praying for the country as he warned false prophets against evil predictions saying none will come to past.

Also in attendance at the event were the special adviser to the governor on Christian Matters, Reverend Tola Adeleke, former commissioner for transportation, Kayode Opeifa, Vice Chairman of the Party (Lagos Central) Mr. Daramola, Hon. Kehinde Oseni, Hon. Kayode Oseni.

Others are Sir Thoms Folu Adekoya, Special Apostle Julius Opasola, Rev. Simon Adekeye, Rev. Dr. Dickson Asaaju, Rev. Bukola Adeleke, Archbishop Adekoya Samson among others.