Ogun Tragedy: Police Recover Corpse of Murdered Couple’s Son

James Sowole in Abeokuta



The Police in Ogun State yesterday recovered the corpse of Oreoluwa Fatinoye, the son of the couple who were killed by yet-to-be-identified assassins in Abeokuta, the state capital on New Year day.

The decomposing corpse of the young man, who was kidnapped along with a housemaid by assailants, who killed his parents, was recovered from Ogun River after a fisherman, discovered it floating on the river.

Oreoluwa’s parents, Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye were gruesomely murdered by yet-to-be-identified persons in the early hours of Sunday, January 1.

It was gathered that the assailants, after killing the couple, set their corpse and the house, within the Ibara Government Reservation Area (GRA), Abeokuta, ablaze.

The killers were said to have trailed the couple to their residence from their church, where they had attended the crossover service to usher in the new year.

It was further gathered that, the husband, Kehinde Fatinoye was a staff member of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), while the wife, Bukola was a staff member of the Federal University of Agriculture (FUNNAB), Abeokuta.

The couple, who were burnt beyond recognition were on Monday buried amidst tears by symphatisers, family and friends.It was observed that, both hands of Oreoluwa were tired with rope to the back.

The fisherman, Idowu Taiwo, said he discovered the body floating on the river while he was preparing for the day’s work.

He said: “On Monday, we heard that someone was thrown into this river, but this morning while we were preparing for work, the police approached us and pleaded with us to inform them any time we discover the body.

“But, this morning, around 7.30, we discovered the body while we were checking on our equipment in the river. I called someone to help us get the number of the PPRO to tell him that we have discovered the body.

“Not long after, the police came and we showed them the body after we had brought to the river bank. “The Police later took the corpse of Oreoluwa away in the presence of the family member of the Fatinoyes.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi said, the police had commenced investigation to unravel the mystery behind the death of the Fatinoyes.

Oyeyemi said: “A suspect has been arrested in connection to the incident,” he said.