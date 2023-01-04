NNPP National Chairman Advises Parties, Candidates to Accept Outcomes of Elections

•Urges Nigerians not to despair, reject ‘this is my turn’ politicians

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



The National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Prof. Rufa’i Ahmed Alkali yesterday charged political parties and their presidential candidates to accept the outcome of the presidential elections next month without recourse to judiciary processes for the sake of growing the nascent democracy in Nigeria.

As the nation moves towards the general elections, he said, “we do hope that the challenges we face today will serve as lessons for all Nigerians not to repeat the grievous mistakes of 2015.”

In a new year statement, which he issued in Abuja, the National Chairman of the NNPP stated: “All political leaders must also be bound to accept the verdict of the electoral umpire and on no account should anyone come afterwards to undermine the credibility of the forthcoming 2023 elections, because the whole world is watching.

“We must do everything to possible redeem our image in the global community. I wish to call on all Nigerians to stand out to be counted, particularly at this point in our nation’s history,” he added.

Alkali, who was also a former National Publicity of the PDP added: “I call on Nigerians not to despair nor lose hope in our country and our democracy because, no matter the flipside of democracy, it is still the best system of government that allows citizens to participate in the selection of their leaders.

“Our democracy may not be perfect. Truth is that no democracy is perfect. Democracy in fact is a process, that involves a series of actions and interactions and democracy is a goal all nations seek to achieve. Indeed, here in Nigeria democracy is work in progress.”

He further stated, “As the political transition program advances, we have noted with deep concern the widespread news of some politicians violently attacking their opponents. This is not supposed to be so. We equally condemn the killings of INEC personnel and the massive destruction of INEC assets nationwide.

“These undemocratic forces must be urgently tamed to ensure peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections. We call on all Nigerian security agencies to stand firm against those politicians who are bent on abandoning the rules that guide our electoral processes, just as they have subverted the agreements signed by all the leaders of political parties and their presidential candidates on 27th September 2022, under the close watch of the National Peace Committee.”

Speaking further, Alkali commended INEC for doing everything possible to modernise and transform the Nigerian election system despite all the challenges and obstacles.

“We trust INEC will continue to record even more overwhelming successes as it continues to introduce new technologies and modern strategies into the election process.

“It must however do everything possible to avoid unnecessary mistakes that might threaten the credibility of the elections”, the national chairman of the NNPP stated.

Alkali called on all political party leaders, civil society organisations, the media, the Ulamahs, the Clergies and all other critical stakeholders in Nigeria to stand on the side of the rule of law and justice, saying, “We must all work together to ensure free, fair and credible elections in 2023”

According to the NNPP National Chairman, “Yes, our religions, our ethnicity, and our regions are essential and integral parts of our society, but the devaluation of politics into the issues of religion and ethnicity is not what the country needs today.

“Rather, what Nigerians deserve and demand are leaders that can lead our great country out of where we are today. Nigerian do not need tribal leaders, we do not need ethnic champions and certainly, we do not need religious bigots, the very people who drove this country to the brink of near collapse.

“Nigerians deserve and demand the kind of leaders who can lead the whole country as one nation, one people, with common destiny within the African continent. Nigerians, say no to, ‘this is my turn politics.”

He said Nigerians have demonstrated before that the country could triumph even in moments of anger, deprivation and poverty.

“Nigerians have shown their resilience to overcome challenges. It is imperative therefore for Nigerians to critically analyse any candidate soliciting their votes and ask themselves if this candidate is the right person to lead Nigeria and if he has the pedigree, the integrity, the capacity and the care and concern for their future,” he added.

Alkali, while speaking about the NNPP and its mission said: “We in the NNPP are pleased to present to you our presidential candidate – Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, for the 2023 presidential elections.

“This is a leader you can trust, a patriot, a go-getter, an achiever, a leader with compassion and a leader with impeccable and unquestionable records of service to his fatherland. We are determined to rescue our nation and save our democracy.”