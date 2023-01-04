Knocks as Obasanjo Queues Behind Obi

Emameh Gabriel writes that criticism has continued to trail this week’s adoption of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, by former President Olusegun Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo stirred the political atmosphere on New Year day with the formal endorsement of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to reaffirm his position as godfather of Nigerian politics

The former president who has not hidden his preference for Obi since the former emerged the presidential standard bearer of Labour Party, in a six page letter addressed this week to Nigerians, especially the youth, explained his reason for picking Obi as the preferred candidate.

Obasanjo said: “None of the contestants is a saint, but when one compares their character, antecedent, their understanding, knowledge, discipline and vitality that they can bring to bear and the great efforts required to stay focused on the job particularly looking at where the country is today and with the experience on the job that I personally had, Peter Obi, as a mentee has an edge.

“Others like all of us have what they can contribute to the new dispensation to liberation, restoration and salvaging of Nigeria collectively. One other important point to make about Peter is that he is a needle with thread attached to it from North and South and he may not get lost.

“In other words, he has people who can pull his ears, if and when necessary. Needless to say that he has a young and able running mate with clean track record of achievement both in public and private life”.

His letter might, perhaps affirm the rumour in some quarters that Obasanjo, including other retired generals and influencial Nigerians have hatched a plot for a paradigm shift from the old order in a bid to enthrone new breed of politicians to man the affairs of the country.

While observers have questioned Obasanjo’s motives over who becomes the next president of the country, it will not be out of place to conclude that this has also always been the tradition since 1999.

Nigeria’s democracy since the inception of the fourth republic which was midwifed by the military which held sway, has always been influenced by that institution in one way or the other, and mostly by the powerful retired generals, many of whom where heads of previous military governments or part of the then ruling junta.

The likes of Olusegun Obasanjo, T. Y Danjuma, Ibrahim Babagana, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Aliyu Gusau, among others, have either consciously or unconsciously seen themselves as custodians of Nigeria’s core national interests.

Either overtly or covertly, this coterie of underground power brokers have exercised their influence at every general election cycle, hoping to tilt the balance of sentiments on the selection of the occupant of the number one office in the land.

Little wonder that at such times the residences of this supposed elder statesmen become a sort of Mecca, where gladiators and aspirants visit usually to receive the holy anointing.

For instance, all the major presidential candidates for the 2023 presidential election have consulted Obasanjo including, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Obasanjo’s former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party and his counterpart in the New Nigerians People Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

It is well known that in 1999, Ibrahim Babangida, Abdulsalami Abubakar and others were instrumental to the emergence of one from their rank, Obasanjo, who was military head of state between 1976 and 1976, becoming civilian president in May, 29, 1999.

At the end of Obasanjo’s tenure in 2007, under Obasanjo’s guidance, this top shots were unanimous that Umar Musa Yar’adua, a brother of one of their own, although late, Shehu Musa Yar’adua, should become the president.

They also backed the doctrine of necessity after the sudden demise of President Yar’adua, that ushered in the Goodluck Jonathan government. Jonathan also got their nod when he vied for the presidency in 2011 against staunch opposition from some northern big wigs, purportedly for a single term.

Obasanjo’s support for Obi did not come as a surprised to many.

It would be recalled that THISDAY had a fortnight ago reported that Obasanjo and some former heads of government were working behind the scene to install Obi as the next president of the country.

However controversies have continued to trail Obasanjo’s open endorsement of Obi as prominent Nigerians and groups across the country have called Obasanjo’s bluff.

His position has also elicited angry reactions from the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and that of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of APC described the endorsement of Obi by Obasanjo as useless, alleging that the former president hardly has strong electoral value. The PDP PCC reacted in like manner, saying whether Obasanjo likes it or not, Atiku would be president in his life time.

A northern elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai, has described Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi as a futile adventure and insignificant, saying Obi was not among the two major contenders in the race.

According to Yakasai who had once advised Obasanjo to stay away from politics, “Obasanjo’s endorsement is insignificant. The 2023 contest is a race between two top contenders, and even the gap between the major contenders is so wide that no one will waste his or her vote on a contestant that is far far behind these big two.

“And whoever chooses to elect somebody that has no significance in the race knows too well he or she has wasted his or her vote.

“Obasanjo might have his reasons, but it will certainly not count on the February election. The contest is zeroed to two contenders, so Obasanjo’s endorsement is clearly insignificant,” Yakasai maintained

Similarly, former Minister for Foreign Affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, has slammed Obasanjo, for endorsing Obi for the 2023 general elections. He also faulted Obasanjo’s presidential choice on the basis of character, saying he (Obasanjo) was part of the problem of today’s Nigeria.

Akinyemi, said Obasanjo has had his tenure hence he should go home and remain quiet.

The former Foreign Affairs Minister described Obasanjo as part of the country’s problems, therefore should not come and present himself as a problem solver.

He said: “Please don’t let us spend time on General Obasanjo’s letter or ideas because some of us believe that he also is part of the foundation of the problems that we have in this country, and one of the things that I have said is that once you have occupied that post of President and you have served your term, please go home and be like General Gowon, be like General Abdusalam, just be quiet.

“You’ve had your term and let others get on, but for you to create problems for us and then you come back and you present yourself as a problem solver, I find that difficult to swallow

“Part of the problem is that every part of the country is pulling in its own direction. We need a leadership that can unite us, that can focus on where the country should go in the next 10 or 20 years. We are in the 21st century, a very competitive century. The consensus is not there at present”.

Obasanjo has always been the channel which some ex-generals use to communicate their intentions before every general elections. They have used him to pick their preferred candidate and they have been successful in most of the times.

Obasanjo’s hilltop mansion in Abeokuta, Ogun State, has become a cynosure of political pilgrimage as politicians fell over themselves to seek his endorsement of their bids.

While reactions have continued to trail Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi, questions have also been raised about his political influence in the country.

Analysts have cited reasons why Obasanjo’s influence within Nigeria appears to have ebbed over the years, saying “his words seem to have lost lustre and his presence vacant of command.

“Perhaps, when a masquerade comes out to perform all the time, and sometimes without an invitation, it loses its allure and charm”, said Fredrick Nwabufo, a columnist.

He said, from 2007 (after he left office) up until 2014, Obasanjo had his wonder and thunder and position on national matters mattered and was sought after. He however posited that Obasanjo only lives in his past glory.

Obasanjo endorsed late Musa Yar’Adua in 2007 and Yar’Adua was elected president, though through the most controversial presidential election ever conducted in the history of the country.

Goodluck Jonathan became one of the beneficiaries of Obasanjo’s wielding influence on the nation’s political system in 2011. Jonathan, like his former boss, was elected president after serving Yar’Adua’s remaining two years.

Obasanjo turned his back on Jonathan in 2015 and endorsed Buhari. Consequently, Jonathan was sent packing from Aso Rock after he was defeated at the poll.

Expectedly, after Buhari’s first term in office, the ex-general could no longer stomach the perceived chaos of a government and wanted it gone as soon as possible. Which prompted his backing of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for the 2019 general election.

But as the cohort plotted, the president’s men plotted too, and with the president too being a former head of state, it became a sort of praetorian politics.

As they pressed harder, discrediting the administration all the way led by Obasanjo, the Buhari’s administration also mobilized its own set of retired ex-generals led by former Military administrator of Borno and Lagos States, Buba Marwa and retired Vice Admiral Jubrilla Ayinla, a former chief of Naval Staff.

Atiku who Obasanjo had hitherto sworn never to support, was roundily defeated by incumbent President Buhari.

With the 2023 election around the corner, the big five, sometimes dubbed, “Owners of Nigeria,” seems to be at it again, particularly as the much deplored administration of Buhari comes to the end of its eight years constitutional limit, under which many perceive the country has drifted to a precarious cliff.

Obasanjo is a big masquerade. Obi fits into the kind of president he believes Nigerians deserve. Obi currently commands a good number of the youths on the street across the country.

Obi enjoys the goodwill of his supporters and having Obasanjo, one whose place in Nigeria’s political progression is undisputed, is a big plus to him.

But how much influence would Obasanjo’s endorsement have on the voting populace? Only time will tell.